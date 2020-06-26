All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 11806 Pickford Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11806 Pickford Road
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:38 AM

11806 Pickford Road

11806 Pickford Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Miramar Ranch North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11806 Pickford Road, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
11806 Pickford Road Available 07/13/19 Scripps Ranch, 11806 Pickford Road, AC, Fireplace, 1BR/BA Down, 2 Car Garage w/ Opener - Ideally located 2 story home that backs up to the hills and valley of Scripps Ranch Villages. High ceilings, ceramic tile entry floors. Eat in kitchen with ceramic tile floors and counters, 1 bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Separate living and family rooms. Bedrooms 2 & 3 share a Jack and Jill bathroom with double sinks. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and a walk in closet. Fireplace, Air conditioner and an attached 2-car garage with an opener. Alarm systemTenant pays fees. Close to shopping, schools and community parks.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-433-2361 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings visit our website at www.renthomes.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4930380)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11806 Pickford Road have any available units?
11806 Pickford Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11806 Pickford Road have?
Some of 11806 Pickford Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11806 Pickford Road currently offering any rent specials?
11806 Pickford Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11806 Pickford Road pet-friendly?
No, 11806 Pickford Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11806 Pickford Road offer parking?
Yes, 11806 Pickford Road offers parking.
Does 11806 Pickford Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11806 Pickford Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11806 Pickford Road have a pool?
No, 11806 Pickford Road does not have a pool.
Does 11806 Pickford Road have accessible units?
No, 11806 Pickford Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11806 Pickford Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11806 Pickford Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
The Cathryn
2980 1st Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
13th & Market
1330 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Valentia
5305 Toscana Way
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University