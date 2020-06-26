Amenities

11806 Pickford Road Available 07/13/19 Scripps Ranch, 11806 Pickford Road, AC, Fireplace, 1BR/BA Down, 2 Car Garage w/ Opener - Ideally located 2 story home that backs up to the hills and valley of Scripps Ranch Villages. High ceilings, ceramic tile entry floors. Eat in kitchen with ceramic tile floors and counters, 1 bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Separate living and family rooms. Bedrooms 2 & 3 share a Jack and Jill bathroom with double sinks. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and a walk in closet. Fireplace, Air conditioner and an attached 2-car garage with an opener. Alarm systemTenant pays fees. Close to shopping, schools and community parks.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-433-2361 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings visit our website at www.renthomes.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4930380)