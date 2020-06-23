11686 Wannacut Place

Amenities

Gorgeous Home in Prestigious Scripps Ranch! - Beautiful 3 bedroom with additional office on the end of a cul-de-sac in lovely Scripps Ranch neighborhood! 3 bedrooms with seperate office, 2.5 bathrooms. Completely upgraded and remodeled with new carpet, paint, appliances, granite throughout. Bathroom boasts new vanity and soaking tub in master with seperate glass enclosed shower. This single story open floor plan provides custom cabinetry, granite countertops, double oven, stainless steel appliances, automated blinds, nest thermostat, solar panels, solar lighting tubes, built in bbq island, 3 car garage, walk in closets, and a grove of fruit trees overlooking the spanning San Diego Mission Hills mountains! This home really has it all! Solar panels provide plenty of free electricity while running your wifi connected ac. Plenty of walking trails and parks in this HOA maintained neighborhood. Close to schools, shopping, freeways, and restaurants. Please contact Jennifer 619-739-0319 for private tour. Text ok. No evictions.



