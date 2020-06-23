All apartments in San Diego
11686 Wannacut Place
11686 Wannacut Place

11686 Wannacut Place · No Longer Available
Location

11686 Wannacut Place, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Gorgeous Home in Prestigious Scripps Ranch! - Beautiful 3 bedroom with additional office on the end of a cul-de-sac in lovely Scripps Ranch neighborhood! 3 bedrooms with seperate office, 2.5 bathrooms. Completely upgraded and remodeled with new carpet, paint, appliances, granite throughout. Bathroom boasts new vanity and soaking tub in master with seperate glass enclosed shower. This single story open floor plan provides custom cabinetry, granite countertops, double oven, stainless steel appliances, automated blinds, nest thermostat, solar panels, solar lighting tubes, built in bbq island, 3 car garage, walk in closets, and a grove of fruit trees overlooking the spanning San Diego Mission Hills mountains! This home really has it all! Solar panels provide plenty of free electricity while running your wifi connected ac. Plenty of walking trails and parks in this HOA maintained neighborhood. Close to schools, shopping, freeways, and restaurants. Please contact Jennifer 619-739-0319 for private tour. Text ok. No evictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11686 Wannacut Place have any available units?
11686 Wannacut Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11686 Wannacut Place have?
Some of 11686 Wannacut Place's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11686 Wannacut Place currently offering any rent specials?
11686 Wannacut Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11686 Wannacut Place pet-friendly?
No, 11686 Wannacut Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11686 Wannacut Place offer parking?
Yes, 11686 Wannacut Place does offer parking.
Does 11686 Wannacut Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11686 Wannacut Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11686 Wannacut Place have a pool?
No, 11686 Wannacut Place does not have a pool.
Does 11686 Wannacut Place have accessible units?
No, 11686 Wannacut Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11686 Wannacut Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 11686 Wannacut Place does not have units with dishwashers.
