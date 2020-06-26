All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 11655 Lindly Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11655 Lindly Court
Last updated December 4 2019 at 1:01 PM

11655 Lindly Court

11655 Lindly Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Miramar Ranch North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11655 Lindly Court, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Scripps Ranch, 11655 Lindly Court, Cul-de-sac, AC, Fireplace, 2 Car Garage, Nice Views.NEW KITCHEN - Look no further we have the home for you in this Scripps Ranch beauty! Light and bright floorplan with stunning upgrades. Beautiful, hard surface, faux wood tile flows through the downstairs. Cooks will love the gorgeous and newly remodeled (October 2019), eat-in kitchen with its custom, on- trend white cabinets and lovely quartz counters providing a serene backdrop for those family and friends gatherings.

Freshly painted (October 2019) with a warm, neutral tone will make decorating a snap. The living room and dining room offer vaulted ceilings providing a spacious feeling. With winter approaching you will enjoy the cozy fireplace in the family room.

The downstairs bedroom comes with a roomy walk-in closet and full bathroom. Making it perfect for visiting guests, a home office or a family member that prefers not to climb the stairs. Bedrooms 2 & 3 share a Jack and Jill bathroom with a double vanity allowing ample room for getting ready for the day. The spacious master bedroom has a sweeping, vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, double vanity in the bathroom and topped off with a private balcony with pretty views.

Great location situated at the end of a cul-de-sac and just minutes to schools, shopping, restaurants and parks!

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2502821)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11655 Lindly Court have any available units?
11655 Lindly Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11655 Lindly Court have?
Some of 11655 Lindly Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11655 Lindly Court currently offering any rent specials?
11655 Lindly Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11655 Lindly Court pet-friendly?
No, 11655 Lindly Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11655 Lindly Court offer parking?
Yes, 11655 Lindly Court offers parking.
Does 11655 Lindly Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11655 Lindly Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11655 Lindly Court have a pool?
No, 11655 Lindly Court does not have a pool.
Does 11655 Lindly Court have accessible units?
No, 11655 Lindly Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11655 Lindly Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11655 Lindly Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Hamilton Terrace
4149 Hamilton St
San Diego, CA 92104
40th Street
4530 40th St
San Diego, CA 92116
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway
San Diego, CA 92101
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92101
Mesa Vista
7980 Linda Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92111
Park 12 -- The Collection
100 Park Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University