Scripps Ranch, 11655 Lindly Court, Cul-de-sac, AC, Fireplace, 2 Car Garage, Nice Views.NEW KITCHEN - Look no further we have the home for you in this Scripps Ranch beauty! Light and bright floorplan with stunning upgrades. Beautiful, hard surface, faux wood tile flows through the downstairs. Cooks will love the gorgeous and newly remodeled (October 2019), eat-in kitchen with its custom, on- trend white cabinets and lovely quartz counters providing a serene backdrop for those family and friends gatherings.



Freshly painted (October 2019) with a warm, neutral tone will make decorating a snap. The living room and dining room offer vaulted ceilings providing a spacious feeling. With winter approaching you will enjoy the cozy fireplace in the family room.



The downstairs bedroom comes with a roomy walk-in closet and full bathroom. Making it perfect for visiting guests, a home office or a family member that prefers not to climb the stairs. Bedrooms 2 & 3 share a Jack and Jill bathroom with a double vanity allowing ample room for getting ready for the day. The spacious master bedroom has a sweeping, vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, double vanity in the bathroom and topped off with a private balcony with pretty views.



Great location situated at the end of a cul-de-sac and just minutes to schools, shopping, restaurants and parks!



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



No Pets Allowed



