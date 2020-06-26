1145 Larwood Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible carport elevator gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly tennis court

Prepare to fall in love as you enter and gaze upon the light and bright open floor plan, gorgeous flooring, an upgraded kitchen featuring shaker cabinetry, plenty of counter space, an eat-at peninsula accented by pendant lighting and stainless steel appliances. Plus, this beauty is powered by an OWNED solar system, no bill since installed. Large windows bathe the living areas in natural light. Separate living and family rooms add extra room to enjoy. All bedrooms are upstairs and good big!



All bedrooms are upstairs and good sized. The master bathroom has been updated to feature a modern vanity, mirrors and lighting. The backyard offers a serene space to unwind, a large shed and views. Sprinklers in the front and back too! Convenient to it all, this home is a real gem!

