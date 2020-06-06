All apartments in San Diego
Last updated November 18 2019

11337 Carmel Creek Rd

11337 Carmel Creek Road · No Longer Available
Location

11337 Carmel Creek Road, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
* FURNISHED* 3BR/2.5 BA Charming 3 Level Detached Home In Torrey Hills, Gated Community 2 Car Garage - Furnished 3BR/2.5BA 1818 SF 6 Month Min Lease. Very Charming 3 Level Detached Home In Torrey Hills, Located In The Gated Community Trilogy I & II, This Carmel Valley Home Is Located Minutes Away From Shopping, Restaurants And The Beach. Also Has Easy Access To Freeways. Home Is Fully Furnished With Furniture, Linens And Dishware. It Offers A Large Patio Downstairs With A Fully Fenced Yard. Offering A Connected Gas BBQ Grill. Large Second Floor Balcony Off Formal Dining Area, Spacious Living Room With Vaulted Ceilings, Cozy Fireplace With TV, Convenient Half Bath, Laundry Room Has Full Size Washer And Dryer. Top Floor Features An Oversized Master Bedroom With A Queen Bed, Large Walk-In Closet, Vaulted Ceilings That Offer Natural Light. Master Bath Has Large Spa Like Tub With Separate Step In Shower, Delightfully Large Kitchen With Balcony, Offers Lots Of Counter Space, Large Pantry, And Dinning Table. Kitchen Includes All Appliances, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Built-In Microwave, And Gas Range Stove. Downstairs Features 2nd Bedroom With A Queen Bed, A Guest Bathroom, 3rd Bedroom Is Set Up As An Office Which Includes Desk And A Futon Bed Perfect For Guests. This Home Also Includes, 2 Car Attached Garage, Forced Heat And A/C, Access To Community Pool & Spa With Lounge Chairs Perfect For Relaxing, Low Maintenance Yard, Gardening Service Included, Renters Insurance Required, Pet ON Approval.

(RLNE2748057)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11337 Carmel Creek Rd have any available units?
11337 Carmel Creek Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11337 Carmel Creek Rd have?
Some of 11337 Carmel Creek Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11337 Carmel Creek Rd currently offering any rent specials?
11337 Carmel Creek Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11337 Carmel Creek Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 11337 Carmel Creek Rd is pet friendly.
Does 11337 Carmel Creek Rd offer parking?
Yes, 11337 Carmel Creek Rd offers parking.
Does 11337 Carmel Creek Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11337 Carmel Creek Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11337 Carmel Creek Rd have a pool?
Yes, 11337 Carmel Creek Rd has a pool.
Does 11337 Carmel Creek Rd have accessible units?
No, 11337 Carmel Creek Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 11337 Carmel Creek Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11337 Carmel Creek Rd has units with dishwashers.
