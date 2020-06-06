11337 Carmel Creek Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

* FURNISHED* 3BR/2.5 BA Charming 3 Level Detached Home In Torrey Hills, Gated Community 2 Car Garage - Furnished 3BR/2.5BA 1818 SF 6 Month Min Lease. Very Charming 3 Level Detached Home In Torrey Hills, Located In The Gated Community Trilogy I & II, This Carmel Valley Home Is Located Minutes Away From Shopping, Restaurants And The Beach. Also Has Easy Access To Freeways. Home Is Fully Furnished With Furniture, Linens And Dishware. It Offers A Large Patio Downstairs With A Fully Fenced Yard. Offering A Connected Gas BBQ Grill. Large Second Floor Balcony Off Formal Dining Area, Spacious Living Room With Vaulted Ceilings, Cozy Fireplace With TV, Convenient Half Bath, Laundry Room Has Full Size Washer And Dryer. Top Floor Features An Oversized Master Bedroom With A Queen Bed, Large Walk-In Closet, Vaulted Ceilings That Offer Natural Light. Master Bath Has Large Spa Like Tub With Separate Step In Shower, Delightfully Large Kitchen With Balcony, Offers Lots Of Counter Space, Large Pantry, And Dinning Table. Kitchen Includes All Appliances, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Built-In Microwave, And Gas Range Stove. Downstairs Features 2nd Bedroom With A Queen Bed, A Guest Bathroom, 3rd Bedroom Is Set Up As An Office Which Includes Desk And A Futon Bed Perfect For Guests. This Home Also Includes, 2 Car Attached Garage, Forced Heat And A/C, Access To Community Pool & Spa With Lounge Chairs Perfect For Relaxing, Low Maintenance Yard, Gardening Service Included, Renters Insurance Required, Pet ON Approval.



(RLNE2748057)