Last updated September 30 2019 at 12:14 PM

11332-4 Portobelo Drive

11332 Portobelo Dr · No Longer Available
Location

11332 Portobelo Dr, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
volleyball court
Beautiful Upgraded Belsera Condo - This gorgeous Belsera townhome has a great location with lovely views to the west. The floor plan is the largest in this complex. Highlights include a front courtyard and formal entry, a dramatic curving staircase, cathedral ceilings on the first floor, volume ceilings on the second floor, a guest powder room, a spacious open-design kitchen with convenient nook, and a large living room with gas fireplace and French doors to the patio. The second-floor master suite features a fine bath and sliding glass door to a Juliet balcony. At the other end of the hall is the extra-large second bedroom.

The kitchen has been remodeled with white cabinets, quartz countertops and stainless steel sink, dishwasher, microwave and faucet. Charming breakfast nook has access to the front courtyard. The back patio overlooks the green belt. Lovely gas fireplace! Elegant curved stairway leads up to the 2 master bedrooms with vaulted ceilings. Furnace and air conditioner have recently been upgraded. Neutral dcor, newer beige carpet, large tiled entry.

Other highlights include:
Direct access to a one car attached garage from the kitchen nook plus a separate one car detached garage.
Newer central air conditioning & furnace.
Washer and gas/electric dryer connections in attached garage.
Access and walking distance to pools, spas, volleyball court, and parks.
Steps to Mission Trails Regional Park for hiking and mountain bike riding.
Easy access to freeways: CA-52, I-15, CA-163.
Small dogs considered with an additional deposit.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5091605)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11332-4 Portobelo Drive have any available units?
11332-4 Portobelo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11332-4 Portobelo Drive have?
Some of 11332-4 Portobelo Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11332-4 Portobelo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11332-4 Portobelo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11332-4 Portobelo Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11332-4 Portobelo Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11332-4 Portobelo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11332-4 Portobelo Drive offers parking.
Does 11332-4 Portobelo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11332-4 Portobelo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11332-4 Portobelo Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11332-4 Portobelo Drive has a pool.
Does 11332-4 Portobelo Drive have accessible units?
No, 11332-4 Portobelo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11332-4 Portobelo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11332-4 Portobelo Drive has units with dishwashers.
