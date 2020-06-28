11332-4 Portobelo Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher dogs allowed garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly volleyball court

Beautiful Upgraded Belsera Condo - This gorgeous Belsera townhome has a great location with lovely views to the west. The floor plan is the largest in this complex. Highlights include a front courtyard and formal entry, a dramatic curving staircase, cathedral ceilings on the first floor, volume ceilings on the second floor, a guest powder room, a spacious open-design kitchen with convenient nook, and a large living room with gas fireplace and French doors to the patio. The second-floor master suite features a fine bath and sliding glass door to a Juliet balcony. At the other end of the hall is the extra-large second bedroom.



The kitchen has been remodeled with white cabinets, quartz countertops and stainless steel sink, dishwasher, microwave and faucet. Charming breakfast nook has access to the front courtyard. The back patio overlooks the green belt. Lovely gas fireplace! Elegant curved stairway leads up to the 2 master bedrooms with vaulted ceilings. Furnace and air conditioner have recently been upgraded. Neutral dcor, newer beige carpet, large tiled entry.



Other highlights include:

Direct access to a one car attached garage from the kitchen nook plus a separate one car detached garage.

Newer central air conditioning & furnace.

Washer and gas/electric dryer connections in attached garage.

Access and walking distance to pools, spas, volleyball court, and parks.

Steps to Mission Trails Regional Park for hiking and mountain bike riding.

Easy access to freeways: CA-52, I-15, CA-163.

Small dogs considered with an additional deposit.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5091605)