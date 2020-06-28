All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 11326 Portobelo Drive #6.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11326 Portobelo Drive #6
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

11326 Portobelo Drive #6

11326 Portobelo Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Tierrasanta
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11326 Portobelo Drive, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
volleyball court
Beautiful Home In The Tierra Santa Area!! - Address:11326 Portobelo Drive #6 San Diego CA 92124
Appointment: Chris 760-522-9915

Don't miss this open and bright unit in Tierrasanta just minutes from HWY 52. This unit has been lived in only a couple per year so it show's almost in new condition. The master bedroom enjoys a walkin closet and spacious floorplan. You're walking distance to the pool, greenbelt, volleybally court and more. Call today to schedule an appointment.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5139230)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11326 Portobelo Drive #6 have any available units?
11326 Portobelo Drive #6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11326 Portobelo Drive #6 have?
Some of 11326 Portobelo Drive #6's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11326 Portobelo Drive #6 currently offering any rent specials?
11326 Portobelo Drive #6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11326 Portobelo Drive #6 pet-friendly?
No, 11326 Portobelo Drive #6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11326 Portobelo Drive #6 offer parking?
Yes, 11326 Portobelo Drive #6 offers parking.
Does 11326 Portobelo Drive #6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11326 Portobelo Drive #6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11326 Portobelo Drive #6 have a pool?
Yes, 11326 Portobelo Drive #6 has a pool.
Does 11326 Portobelo Drive #6 have accessible units?
No, 11326 Portobelo Drive #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 11326 Portobelo Drive #6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11326 Portobelo Drive #6 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hilltop Terrace
325 Arbor Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court
San Diego, CA 92123
Aspen Park
3505 Reynard Way
San Diego, CA 92103
Pacific Gardens at Genesee
8148 Genesee Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
The Overlook at Bernardo Heights
15909 Avenida Venusto
San Diego, CA 92128
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Ascent at Campus of Life
10785 Pomerado Road
San Diego, CA 92131

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University