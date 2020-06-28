Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool volleyball court

Beautiful Home In The Tierra Santa Area!! - Address:11326 Portobelo Drive #6 San Diego CA 92124

Appointment: Chris 760-522-9915



Don't miss this open and bright unit in Tierrasanta just minutes from HWY 52. This unit has been lived in only a couple per year so it show's almost in new condition. The master bedroom enjoys a walkin closet and spacious floorplan. You're walking distance to the pool, greenbelt, volleybally court and more. Call today to schedule an appointment.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5139230)