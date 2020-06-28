All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

11315 Manorgate Dr

11315 Manorgate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11315 Manorgate Drive, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
media room
pet friendly
Beautiful CARMEL VALLEY 4 Bedroom + Den. Home in Carmel Country Highlands. AVAILABLE. - FEATURES: 11315 Manorgate Dr, San Diego CA 92130. Rental amount is $4,300. This property is available 08/12/2019. Built in 2010. Located in Carmel Valley in the Carmel Country Highlands. This very nice home was built in 2010 and features 4 bedrooms + den, 2.5 baths, living room with fireplace, formal dining room, family room, large kitchen, 2402 square feet, and a 2 car garage. The beautiful kitchen has travertine floors, granite counters, dark maple cabinets, center island, and stainless steel appliances. Additional interior features include neutral carpet and travertine tile throughout, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, custom light fixtures, designer paint colors, wood blinds, inside laundry room. The large master suite has plenty of windows, French door leading to balcony, large tiled walk-in shower, large and deep soaking tub and dual sinks. Views forever of the surrounding rolling hills, open space and horse trails. Very nicely landscaped yard features a great entertaining space with seating walls, flagstone patio, palm trees and colorful flowers. A gardener is included. The property is located within walking distance to top rated Sage Canyon and Ocean Air Elementary Schools.

Comprising more than 800 acres, Pardee's master-planned community of Carmel Country Highlands is perched high atop a breathtaking ridge in San Diego - all of which unfold around luxurious homes and close-knit neighborhoods. Residents at Carmel Country Highlands enjoy easy access to the fabulous beaches of Del Mar and La Jolla and are just minutes from Torrey Pines State Reserve and Torrey Pines Golf Course. There are also horse trails, neighborhood parks and the prestigious Del Mar National Golf Club close by. The Carmel Valley community itself hosts a recreation center and swimming pool. There are plenty of local entertainment and shopping opportunities within minutes of Carmel Country Highlands. Movie theaters, restaurants, gift and specialty shops, as well as clothing stores, Shopping Centers and practical amenities like banks, drug stores and grocery stores are all nearby.

APPLIANCES: Appliances Included are: Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave, Washer, Dryer.

HEATING / AC: Central Heating. Central Air Conditioning.

UTILITIES: Tenant is responsible for the following utilities: Gas, Electric, Water, Sewer, Cable, Internet, Phone. Owner pays for the following utilities: Trash & Gardener.

PET POLICY: Absolutely no pets!

LEASE TERM/DEPOSIT: Minimum one-year lease required. The security deposit is typically equal to one month's rent.

APPLICATION: Application fee is $35.00 per Adult.

TO VIEW: Please feel free to drive by the properties, however, please do not disturb the occupants. All properties are shown by appointment only. Please call Michael Stone at 858-627-9321 to schedule an appointment to view the interior.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3338290)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11315 Manorgate Dr have any available units?
11315 Manorgate Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11315 Manorgate Dr have?
Some of 11315 Manorgate Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11315 Manorgate Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11315 Manorgate Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11315 Manorgate Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11315 Manorgate Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11315 Manorgate Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11315 Manorgate Dr offers parking.
Does 11315 Manorgate Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11315 Manorgate Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11315 Manorgate Dr have a pool?
Yes, 11315 Manorgate Dr has a pool.
Does 11315 Manorgate Dr have accessible units?
No, 11315 Manorgate Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11315 Manorgate Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11315 Manorgate Dr has units with dishwashers.
