Beautiful CARMEL VALLEY 4 Bedroom + Den. Home in Carmel Country Highlands. AVAILABLE. - FEATURES: 11315 Manorgate Dr, San Diego CA 92130. Rental amount is $4,300. This property is available 08/12/2019. Built in 2010. Located in Carmel Valley in the Carmel Country Highlands. This very nice home was built in 2010 and features 4 bedrooms + den, 2.5 baths, living room with fireplace, formal dining room, family room, large kitchen, 2402 square feet, and a 2 car garage. The beautiful kitchen has travertine floors, granite counters, dark maple cabinets, center island, and stainless steel appliances. Additional interior features include neutral carpet and travertine tile throughout, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, custom light fixtures, designer paint colors, wood blinds, inside laundry room. The large master suite has plenty of windows, French door leading to balcony, large tiled walk-in shower, large and deep soaking tub and dual sinks. Views forever of the surrounding rolling hills, open space and horse trails. Very nicely landscaped yard features a great entertaining space with seating walls, flagstone patio, palm trees and colorful flowers. A gardener is included. The property is located within walking distance to top rated Sage Canyon and Ocean Air Elementary Schools.



Comprising more than 800 acres, Pardee's master-planned community of Carmel Country Highlands is perched high atop a breathtaking ridge in San Diego - all of which unfold around luxurious homes and close-knit neighborhoods. Residents at Carmel Country Highlands enjoy easy access to the fabulous beaches of Del Mar and La Jolla and are just minutes from Torrey Pines State Reserve and Torrey Pines Golf Course. There are also horse trails, neighborhood parks and the prestigious Del Mar National Golf Club close by. The Carmel Valley community itself hosts a recreation center and swimming pool. There are plenty of local entertainment and shopping opportunities within minutes of Carmel Country Highlands. Movie theaters, restaurants, gift and specialty shops, as well as clothing stores, Shopping Centers and practical amenities like banks, drug stores and grocery stores are all nearby.



APPLIANCES: Appliances Included are: Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave, Washer, Dryer.



HEATING / AC: Central Heating. Central Air Conditioning.



UTILITIES: Tenant is responsible for the following utilities: Gas, Electric, Water, Sewer, Cable, Internet, Phone. Owner pays for the following utilities: Trash & Gardener.



PET POLICY: Absolutely no pets!



LEASE TERM/DEPOSIT: Minimum one-year lease required. The security deposit is typically equal to one month's rent.



APPLICATION: Application fee is $35.00 per Adult.



TO VIEW: Please feel free to drive by the properties, however, please do not disturb the occupants. All properties are shown by appointment only. Please call Michael Stone at 858-627-9321 to schedule an appointment to view the interior.



