Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

11310-4 Camino Playa Cancun Available 12/02/19 Tierrasanta 3 bdrm 2.5 bath Italian Style Townhouse - Tierrasanta townhouse, 3 bedroom 2.5 bath bright corner unit, very convenient location. Property comes with variety of amenities including, all kitchen appliances, central A/C, 2 community pools, spa, 2 separate single car garages, fireplace, hardwood floors, washer dryer in unit.

Will go quickly!



Professionally managed by Keys Certified Management, Inc.



Email us at FindAHome@Keys4SD.com for more information or to arrange a showing



Apply NOW at www.Keys4SD.com



(RLNE1978671)