San Diego, CA
11310-4 Camino Playa Cancun
11310-4 Camino Playa Cancun

11310 Camino Playa Cancun · No Longer Available
Location

11310 Camino Playa Cancun, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
11310-4 Camino Playa Cancun Available 12/02/19 Tierrasanta 3 bdrm 2.5 bath Italian Style Townhouse - Tierrasanta townhouse, 3 bedroom 2.5 bath bright corner unit, very convenient location. Property comes with variety of amenities including, all kitchen appliances, central A/C, 2 community pools, spa, 2 separate single car garages, fireplace, hardwood floors, washer dryer in unit.
Will go quickly!

Professionally managed by Keys Certified Management, Inc.

Email us at FindAHome@Keys4SD.com for more information or to arrange a showing

Apply NOW at www.Keys4SD.com

(RLNE1978671)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11310-4 Camino Playa Cancun have any available units?
11310-4 Camino Playa Cancun doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11310-4 Camino Playa Cancun have?
Some of 11310-4 Camino Playa Cancun's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11310-4 Camino Playa Cancun currently offering any rent specials?
11310-4 Camino Playa Cancun is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11310-4 Camino Playa Cancun pet-friendly?
No, 11310-4 Camino Playa Cancun is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11310-4 Camino Playa Cancun offer parking?
Yes, 11310-4 Camino Playa Cancun offers parking.
Does 11310-4 Camino Playa Cancun have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11310-4 Camino Playa Cancun offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11310-4 Camino Playa Cancun have a pool?
Yes, 11310-4 Camino Playa Cancun has a pool.
Does 11310-4 Camino Playa Cancun have accessible units?
No, 11310-4 Camino Playa Cancun does not have accessible units.
Does 11310-4 Camino Playa Cancun have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11310-4 Camino Playa Cancun has units with dishwashers.
