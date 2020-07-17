All apartments in San Diego
11255 Affinity Court # 98
11255 Affinity Court # 98

11255 Affinity Court · (619) 697-0602
Location

11255 Affinity Court, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11255 Affinity Court # 98 · Avail. now

$2,395

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1032 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
hot tub
media room
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Scripps Ranch Community 2 bed / 2 bath Fantastic Location !! Close to Everything. - Lovely 2 bedroom / 2 bath single story condo in Affinity Complex just off Scripps Ranch Blvd. Over 1000 square feet with very large southern facing balcony, and sweeping views to south and west. Both bedrooms come with mirrored closet doors and both have slider access to the balcony. Washer / Dryer in
unit !!

2 car extra deep tandem garage with enough room for storage as well.

Community pool and spa just steps away.

Affinity Complex is all about location. Walking distance to Trader Joes, and less than a mile to Edwards Movie Theater, Barnes and Noble, Old Navy, Home Depot, and all the eateries you can imagine. Easy access to the 15 freeway and MCAS Miramar is only 5 minutes south.

$2395 per month with an $2395 security deposit.
No pets and No smoking.

Water, sewer, trash, and HOA Dues all paid by owner.

Available for immediate move-in !!

For more info, and to schedule a viewing, please visit
www.sdrealtyandmanagement.com or call 619-697-0602

(RLNE5891227)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11255 Affinity Court # 98 have any available units?
11255 Affinity Court # 98 has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11255 Affinity Court # 98 have?
Some of 11255 Affinity Court # 98's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11255 Affinity Court # 98 currently offering any rent specials?
11255 Affinity Court # 98 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11255 Affinity Court # 98 pet-friendly?
No, 11255 Affinity Court # 98 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11255 Affinity Court # 98 offer parking?
Yes, 11255 Affinity Court # 98 offers parking.
Does 11255 Affinity Court # 98 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11255 Affinity Court # 98 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11255 Affinity Court # 98 have a pool?
Yes, 11255 Affinity Court # 98 has a pool.
Does 11255 Affinity Court # 98 have accessible units?
No, 11255 Affinity Court # 98 does not have accessible units.
Does 11255 Affinity Court # 98 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11255 Affinity Court # 98 does not have units with dishwashers.
