11255 Affinity Court # 98

Scripps Ranch Community 2 bed / 2 bath Fantastic Location !! Close to Everything. - Lovely 2 bedroom / 2 bath single story condo in Affinity Complex just off Scripps Ranch Blvd. Over 1000 square feet with very large southern facing balcony, and sweeping views to south and west. Both bedrooms come with mirrored closet doors and both have slider access to the balcony. Washer / Dryer in

unit !!



2 car extra deep tandem garage with enough room for storage as well.



Community pool and spa just steps away.



Affinity Complex is all about location. Walking distance to Trader Joes, and less than a mile to Edwards Movie Theater, Barnes and Noble, Old Navy, Home Depot, and all the eateries you can imagine. Easy access to the 15 freeway and MCAS Miramar is only 5 minutes south.



$2395 per month with an $2395 security deposit.

No pets and No smoking.



Water, sewer, trash, and HOA Dues all paid by owner.



Available for immediate move-in !!



For more info, and to schedule a viewing, please visit

www.sdrealtyandmanagement.com or call 619-697-0602



