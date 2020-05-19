All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11237 Carmel Creek Rd Unit 2
Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM

11237 Carmel Creek Rd Unit 2

11237 Carmel Creek Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

11237 Carmel Creek Road, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Gorgeous Modern Home w/ Updated Appliances and Attention to Detail!

This property is located on a premier, south facing lot location on a cul-de-sac in the beautiful, quiet, and gated community of Trilogy.

The community's lush maintained grounds are paired with warm and welcoming neighbors, creating the perfect place to call home.

Additional community amenities include a swimming pool and two spas.

Home Features:
- Beautiful, highly upgraded 3 bed/2.5 bath home
- Brazilian cherry hardwood flooring throughout (including in all bedrooms)
- Plantation shutters in windows which allows abundant natural light
- Open gourmet kitchen accentuated with slab granite counters and Kenmore Elite stainless steel appliances
- Gorgeous custom front door
- Master suite featuring his and her closets, master bath w/ frameless glass shower, custom tile floors, and a large tub for hot luxurious baths
- The second bedroom is bright and spacious with windows on two sides
- The third bedroom features french doors, custom wainscoting, and can be also used as media room/office/guest room
- Second bathroom has frameless swinging glass door, and Kohler fixtures
- Attached garage for 2 cars with plenty of storage closets
- Full size Washer and Dryer
- Very usable paved backyard
- Smoke-free

Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per person
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- Residents are responsible for all utilities

Property Address: 11237 Carmel Creek Rd. #2 San Diego 92130

You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE4016372)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11237 Carmel Creek Rd Unit 2 have any available units?
11237 Carmel Creek Rd Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11237 Carmel Creek Rd Unit 2 have?
Some of 11237 Carmel Creek Rd Unit 2's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11237 Carmel Creek Rd Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
11237 Carmel Creek Rd Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11237 Carmel Creek Rd Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11237 Carmel Creek Rd Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 11237 Carmel Creek Rd Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 11237 Carmel Creek Rd Unit 2 offers parking.
Does 11237 Carmel Creek Rd Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11237 Carmel Creek Rd Unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11237 Carmel Creek Rd Unit 2 have a pool?
Yes, 11237 Carmel Creek Rd Unit 2 has a pool.
Does 11237 Carmel Creek Rd Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 11237 Carmel Creek Rd Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 11237 Carmel Creek Rd Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11237 Carmel Creek Rd Unit 2 has units with dishwashers.
