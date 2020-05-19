11237 Carmel Creek Rd Unit 2

Amenities

Gorgeous Modern Home w/ Updated Appliances and Attention to Detail!



This property is located on a premier, south facing lot location on a cul-de-sac in the beautiful, quiet, and gated community of Trilogy.



The community's lush maintained grounds are paired with warm and welcoming neighbors, creating the perfect place to call home.



Additional community amenities include a swimming pool and two spas.



Home Features:

- Beautiful, highly upgraded 3 bed/2.5 bath home

- Brazilian cherry hardwood flooring throughout (including in all bedrooms)

- Plantation shutters in windows which allows abundant natural light

- Open gourmet kitchen accentuated with slab granite counters and Kenmore Elite stainless steel appliances

- Gorgeous custom front door

- Master suite featuring his and her closets, master bath w/ frameless glass shower, custom tile floors, and a large tub for hot luxurious baths

- The second bedroom is bright and spacious with windows on two sides

- The third bedroom features french doors, custom wainscoting, and can be also used as media room/office/guest room

- Second bathroom has frameless swinging glass door, and Kohler fixtures

- Attached garage for 2 cars with plenty of storage closets

- Full size Washer and Dryer

- Very usable paved backyard

- Smoke-free



Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per person

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One months rent

- Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions

- Residents are responsible for all utilities



Property Address: 11237 Carmel Creek Rd. #2 San Diego 92130



You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



www.mynd.co



