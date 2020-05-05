Amenities
11180 Kelowna Rd #20 Available 03/15/20 Mira Mesa- 2BD/ 2 BA "Flair" Condominium - - Upper Unit
- Carport Parking
- "Flair" Community
- Balcony, Deck, or Patio
- A/C
- Community Pool/Spa
- Utilities Included: Water & Trash
- Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer & Dryer In Unit
Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)
Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123
*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*
**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**
For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html
Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779
(RLNE4345326)