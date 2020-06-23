Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse concierge gym pool racquetball court garage hot tub

11163-92 Catarina Lane Available 02/18/19 Sabre Springs, 11163 Catarina Lane #92- Beautiful Unit, Great Location! - Upper unit with attached 2 car garage in the Savannah Terrace complex. Travertine tile entry floors. Crown molding. Living room has a fireplace and built in entertainment center. Kitchen has travertine tile floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Hall bathroom has travertine tile floors, granite vanity and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet, travertine tile bathroom floors, double sinks, granite vanity and a tub/shower combo. Air conditioner. All appliances. Community features includes a concierge, pool, spa, fitness room, racquetball court, basketball court and clubhouse.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home.



No Pets Allowed



