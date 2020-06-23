All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 11163-92 Catarina Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11163-92 Catarina Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11163-92 Catarina Lane

11163 Catarina Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Sabre Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11163 Catarina Ln, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
concierge
gym
pool
racquetball court
garage
hot tub
11163-92 Catarina Lane Available 02/18/19 Sabre Springs, 11163 Catarina Lane #92- Beautiful Unit, Great Location! - Upper unit with attached 2 car garage in the Savannah Terrace complex. Travertine tile entry floors. Crown molding. Living room has a fireplace and built in entertainment center. Kitchen has travertine tile floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Hall bathroom has travertine tile floors, granite vanity and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet, travertine tile bathroom floors, double sinks, granite vanity and a tub/shower combo. Air conditioner. All appliances. Community features includes a concierge, pool, spa, fitness room, racquetball court, basketball court and clubhouse.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2138697)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11163-92 Catarina Lane have any available units?
11163-92 Catarina Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11163-92 Catarina Lane have?
Some of 11163-92 Catarina Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11163-92 Catarina Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11163-92 Catarina Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11163-92 Catarina Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11163-92 Catarina Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11163-92 Catarina Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11163-92 Catarina Lane does offer parking.
Does 11163-92 Catarina Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11163-92 Catarina Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11163-92 Catarina Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11163-92 Catarina Lane has a pool.
Does 11163-92 Catarina Lane have accessible units?
No, 11163-92 Catarina Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11163-92 Catarina Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11163-92 Catarina Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Summit at Point Loma
3950 Leland St
San Diego, CA 92106
Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
Entrada Apartments
453 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt
San Diego, CA 92130
Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes
5410 Repecho Dr
San Diego, CA 92124
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave
San Diego, CA 92105

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University