All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 10978 Avenida Playa Veracruz.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
10978 Avenida Playa Veracruz
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

10978 Avenida Playa Veracruz

10978 Avenida Playa Veracruz · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Tierrasanta
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10978 Avenida Playa Veracruz, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Tierrasanta Norte 4 BR, 2.5 Ba, A/C - Lovely home in Tierrasanta located across from open space/canyon. 2 story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Hardwood floors and tile in kitchen. Open floor plan with lots of light and vaulted ceilings, Cozy stone fireplace in family room located off kitchen. Kitchen has newer cabinets and stainless appliances. Private back yard with mature landscaping, auto sprinklers and gardener included. 2 car garage with washer/dryer hook-ups and automatic garage door opener. Walking distance to Kumeaay elementary, middle and high school. Minutes to access freeways 15, 52,163 and 805.
Drive to downtown San Diego and the beaches in 15 minutes. Pet considered

(RLNE5069814)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10978 Avenida Playa Veracruz have any available units?
10978 Avenida Playa Veracruz doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10978 Avenida Playa Veracruz have?
Some of 10978 Avenida Playa Veracruz's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10978 Avenida Playa Veracruz currently offering any rent specials?
10978 Avenida Playa Veracruz is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10978 Avenida Playa Veracruz pet-friendly?
Yes, 10978 Avenida Playa Veracruz is pet friendly.
Does 10978 Avenida Playa Veracruz offer parking?
Yes, 10978 Avenida Playa Veracruz offers parking.
Does 10978 Avenida Playa Veracruz have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10978 Avenida Playa Veracruz does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10978 Avenida Playa Veracruz have a pool?
No, 10978 Avenida Playa Veracruz does not have a pool.
Does 10978 Avenida Playa Veracruz have accessible units?
No, 10978 Avenida Playa Veracruz does not have accessible units.
Does 10978 Avenida Playa Veracruz have units with dishwashers?
No, 10978 Avenida Playa Veracruz does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St
San Diego, CA 92123
EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St
San Diego, CA 92154
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy
San Diego, CA 92126
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City
San Diego, CA 92122
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University