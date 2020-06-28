10978 Avenida Playa Veracruz

Amenities

Tierrasanta Norte 4 BR, 2.5 Ba, A/C - Lovely home in Tierrasanta located across from open space/canyon. 2 story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Hardwood floors and tile in kitchen. Open floor plan with lots of light and vaulted ceilings, Cozy stone fireplace in family room located off kitchen. Kitchen has newer cabinets and stainless appliances. Private back yard with mature landscaping, auto sprinklers and gardener included. 2 car garage with washer/dryer hook-ups and automatic garage door opener. Walking distance to Kumeaay elementary, middle and high school. Minutes to access freeways 15, 52,163 and 805.

Drive to downtown San Diego and the beaches in 15 minutes. Pet considered



(RLNE5069814)