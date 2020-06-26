All apartments in San Diego
10973 Caminito Arcada

10973 Caminito Arcada · No Longer Available
Location

10973 Caminito Arcada, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
media room
pet friendly
10973 Caminito Arcada Available 09/06/19 Gorgeous 3 Bd, 2/5 Ba Scripps Ranch Home with Garage and A/C Available in September! - This gorgeous, three bedroom, two and a half bath, single family home is located within the Aspire/Encore community of Scripps Ranch. Attached 2 car garage and nicely landscaped fully enclosed back patio with patio furniture.

Custom paint throughout the entire home, beautiful hardwood floors downstairs and plush carpet upstairs. Appliances included: refrigerator, microwave, oven, dishwasher, full-size washer/dryer, water softener and Central Air Conditioner.

Walking distance from Vons, CVS, restaurants, parks, Farmer's Market, shopping center, banks, dentists, dry cleaners, salons and banks.

Half mile from -15 freeway, Trader Joes, Miramar Lake, Movie Theaters and Shopping Center.

Dingeman Elementary (Walking Distance)
Marshall Middle
Scripps Ranch High

10 minutes from -MCAS Miramar.
20 minutes from - Seaworld, Wild Animal Park, UTC, North County Fair, Zoo, Gaslamp District, SeaPort Village, Camp Pendleton, Del Mar Racetrack, Torrey Pines and Del Mar Beaches, Balboa Park, Petco Park, Coronado and La Jolla.

Sorry No Pets or Smoking Allowed. Good Credit/Income/Rental or Mortgage History A Must! 12 month lease.

Call or text Sandra at 858-750-9118 to set up private tour. *Please do not disturb occupants.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5062918)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10973 Caminito Arcada have any available units?
10973 Caminito Arcada doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10973 Caminito Arcada have?
Some of 10973 Caminito Arcada's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10973 Caminito Arcada currently offering any rent specials?
10973 Caminito Arcada is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10973 Caminito Arcada pet-friendly?
Yes, 10973 Caminito Arcada is pet friendly.
Does 10973 Caminito Arcada offer parking?
Yes, 10973 Caminito Arcada offers parking.
Does 10973 Caminito Arcada have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10973 Caminito Arcada offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10973 Caminito Arcada have a pool?
No, 10973 Caminito Arcada does not have a pool.
Does 10973 Caminito Arcada have accessible units?
No, 10973 Caminito Arcada does not have accessible units.
Does 10973 Caminito Arcada have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10973 Caminito Arcada has units with dishwashers.
