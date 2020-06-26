Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground garage media room pet friendly

10973 Caminito Arcada Available 09/06/19 Gorgeous 3 Bd, 2/5 Ba Scripps Ranch Home with Garage and A/C Available in September! - This gorgeous, three bedroom, two and a half bath, single family home is located within the Aspire/Encore community of Scripps Ranch. Attached 2 car garage and nicely landscaped fully enclosed back patio with patio furniture.



Custom paint throughout the entire home, beautiful hardwood floors downstairs and plush carpet upstairs. Appliances included: refrigerator, microwave, oven, dishwasher, full-size washer/dryer, water softener and Central Air Conditioner.



Walking distance from Vons, CVS, restaurants, parks, Farmer's Market, shopping center, banks, dentists, dry cleaners, salons and banks.



Half mile from -15 freeway, Trader Joes, Miramar Lake, Movie Theaters and Shopping Center.



Dingeman Elementary (Walking Distance)

Marshall Middle

Scripps Ranch High



10 minutes from -MCAS Miramar.

20 minutes from - Seaworld, Wild Animal Park, UTC, North County Fair, Zoo, Gaslamp District, SeaPort Village, Camp Pendleton, Del Mar Racetrack, Torrey Pines and Del Mar Beaches, Balboa Park, Petco Park, Coronado and La Jolla.



Sorry No Pets or Smoking Allowed. Good Credit/Income/Rental or Mortgage History A Must! 12 month lease.



Call or text Sandra at 858-750-9118 to set up private tour. *Please do not disturb occupants.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5062918)