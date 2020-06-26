All apartments in San Diego
10948-4 Ivy Hill Drive
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:24 AM

10948-4 Ivy Hill Drive

10948 Ivy Hill Dr · No Longer Available
Location

10948 Ivy Hill Dr, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
10948-4 Ivy Hill Drive Available 07/13/19 Scripps Ranch, 10948 Ivy Hill Dr #4, Ready to move in, lots of storage, and great schools - Like new! Painted throughout with modern color palette. This unit has beautiful large windows with California shutters. Four brand new appliances and two recently upgraded appliances equip the kitchen and the inside laundry room. New bathroom and kitchen faucets. Lots of built in cupboards, walk-in closet in the master bedroom and wall to wall closet with mirror doors in the second master. Walk out to a large balcony facing an open area. 2 car garage has an entrance into the unit. The garage has two ceiling storage shelves, storage shelves and a storage nook. NEST thermostat, recessed lights, fire place in the living room, and a ceiling fan in master bedroom. Great pool and BBQ area with canyon view very nearby. Visitor parking available. Great schools. Great shopping amenities within walking distance.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3472099)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10948-4 Ivy Hill Drive have any available units?
10948-4 Ivy Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10948-4 Ivy Hill Drive have?
Some of 10948-4 Ivy Hill Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10948-4 Ivy Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10948-4 Ivy Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10948-4 Ivy Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10948-4 Ivy Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10948-4 Ivy Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10948-4 Ivy Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 10948-4 Ivy Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10948-4 Ivy Hill Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10948-4 Ivy Hill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10948-4 Ivy Hill Drive has a pool.
Does 10948-4 Ivy Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 10948-4 Ivy Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10948-4 Ivy Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10948-4 Ivy Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.
