10858 Aderman Ave

Amenities
2x2 upstairs condo with carport, community pool, fitness center off of Mira Mesa Blvd between the 15 & 805 - Great location & so many amenities in a beautiful community off of Mira Mesa Blvd between the 805 & 15. Close to shopping, lakes, malls, restaurants. Close to Sorrento Valley & Miramar.
New carpet, new bathrms, new stackable in unit washer/dryer, new quartz counter in kitchen, new blinds, screens, fresh paint
12 month lease $2,250 a month, $2,200 Sec deposit (oac). Must have great credit, verifiable income 2 1/2 times the amount of rent, great rental history, no evicts or owing landlords, clean background, NO Pets.
Owner pays water/sewer/trash. HOA CC&R's will be emailed upon move in.
Go to: bkbinc.com to view details & photos & put in a guest card for a showing.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5912614)