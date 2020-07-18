10858 Aderman Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities carport gym parking pool

2x2 upstairs condo with carport, community pool, fitness center off of Mira Mesa Blvd between the 15 & 805 - Great location & so many amenities in a beautiful community off of Mira Mesa Blvd between the 805 & 15. Close to shopping, lakes, malls, restaurants. Close to Sorrento Valley & Miramar.



New carpet, new bathrms, new stackable in unit washer/dryer, new quartz counter in kitchen, new blinds, screens, fresh paint



12 month lease $2,250 a month, $2,200 Sec deposit (oac). Must have great credit, verifiable income 2 1/2 times the amount of rent, great rental history, no evicts or owing landlords, clean background, NO Pets.



Owner pays water/sewer/trash. HOA CC&R's will be emailed upon move in.

Go to: bkbinc.com to view details & photos & put in a guest card for a showing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5912614)