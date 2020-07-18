All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 10858 Aderman Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
10858 Aderman Ave
Last updated July 18 2020 at 9:58 AM

10858 Aderman Ave

10858 Aderman Avenue · (619) 226-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Mira Mesa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10858 Aderman Avenue, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10858 Aderman Ave. · Avail. now

$2,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 920 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
gym
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
pool
2x2 upstairs condo with carport, community pool, fitness center off of Mira Mesa Blvd between the 15 & 805 - Great location & so many amenities in a beautiful community off of Mira Mesa Blvd between the 805 & 15. Close to shopping, lakes, malls, restaurants. Close to Sorrento Valley & Miramar.

New carpet, new bathrms, new stackable in unit washer/dryer, new quartz counter in kitchen, new blinds, screens, fresh paint

12 month lease $2,250 a month, $2,200 Sec deposit (oac). Must have great credit, verifiable income 2 1/2 times the amount of rent, great rental history, no evicts or owing landlords, clean background, NO Pets.

Owner pays water/sewer/trash. HOA CC&R's will be emailed upon move in.
Go to: bkbinc.com to view details & photos & put in a guest card for a showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5912614)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10858 Aderman Ave have any available units?
10858 Aderman Ave has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10858 Aderman Ave have?
Some of 10858 Aderman Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, carport, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10858 Aderman Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10858 Aderman Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10858 Aderman Ave pet-friendly?
No, 10858 Aderman Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10858 Aderman Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10858 Aderman Ave offers parking.
Does 10858 Aderman Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10858 Aderman Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10858 Aderman Ave have a pool?
Yes, 10858 Aderman Ave has a pool.
Does 10858 Aderman Ave have accessible units?
No, 10858 Aderman Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10858 Aderman Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10858 Aderman Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 10858 Aderman Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Market Street Village
699 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court
San Diego, CA 92123
Balboa Plaza
6699 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos
15095 Via Hondonada
San Diego, CA 92129
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Campus Avenue
4124 Campus Ave
San Diego, CA 92103

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Escondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
East VillageNorth ParkRancho Penasquitos
Rancho BernardoMission Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity