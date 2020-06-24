10855 Serafina Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Gorgeous 2 beds 2 baths condo with 1 car garage in the complex of Savannah Terrace. Beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances open to family room with gas fireplace, private balcony. Move in ready with stacked W/ D in unit, A/C, dual panned windows. Tenants also have access to community Pool and gyms and exercise room. Freeway 15 access, award winning schools, library, restaurants & shopping nearby.

Please note this unit is not furnished.



More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/27713



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4733573)