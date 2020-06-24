All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 10855 Serafina Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
10855 Serafina Lane
Last updated April 20 2019 at 12:05 PM

10855 Serafina Lane

10855 Serafina Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Sabre Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10855 Serafina Lane, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous 2 beds 2 baths condo with 1 car garage in the complex of Savannah Terrace. Beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances open to family room with gas fireplace, private balcony. Move in ready with stacked W/ D in unit, A/C, dual panned windows. Tenants also have access to community Pool and gyms and exercise room. Freeway 15 access, award winning schools, library, restaurants & shopping nearby.
Please note this unit is not furnished.

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/27713

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4733573)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10855 Serafina Lane have any available units?
10855 Serafina Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10855 Serafina Lane have?
Some of 10855 Serafina Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10855 Serafina Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10855 Serafina Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10855 Serafina Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10855 Serafina Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10855 Serafina Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10855 Serafina Lane offers parking.
Does 10855 Serafina Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10855 Serafina Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10855 Serafina Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10855 Serafina Lane has a pool.
Does 10855 Serafina Lane have accessible units?
No, 10855 Serafina Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10855 Serafina Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10855 Serafina Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Tuscany
1670 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
River Front
750 Camino de la Reina
San Diego, CA 92108
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave
San Diego, CA 92120
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128
Aldea at Mesa College
7322 Mesa College Dr
San Diego, CA 92111
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave
San Diego, CA 92105

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University