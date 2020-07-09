Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse gym parking pool racquetball court bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub media room pet friendly tennis court

10850-25 Serafina Lane Available 12/01/19 Sabre Springs, 10850 Serafina Ln #25, Resort Like Complex of Savannah Terrace, Garage - Beautiful upper corner unit in the resort like complex of Savannah Terrace. Dual pane windows and ceramic tile floors throughout unit. Living room has crown molding and a fireplace. Kitchen has sparkling granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Hall bathroom has a granite vanity and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has His and Hers closets with mirrored wardrobe doors, granite vanity with double sinks and a tub/shower combo. Washer and Dryer included. Air Conditioner. 1 Car Garage with an Opener. Community facilities include a pool, spa, tennis court, racquetball court, half basketball court, media center, business center, clubhouse, BBQ and picnic area.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



(RLNE2573192)