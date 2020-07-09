All apartments in San Diego
10850-25 Serafina Lane
10850-25 Serafina Lane

10850 Serafina Ln · No Longer Available
Location

10850 Serafina Ln, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
10850-25 Serafina Lane Available 12/01/19 Sabre Springs, 10850 Serafina Ln #25, Resort Like Complex of Savannah Terrace, Garage - Beautiful upper corner unit in the resort like complex of Savannah Terrace. Dual pane windows and ceramic tile floors throughout unit. Living room has crown molding and a fireplace. Kitchen has sparkling granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Hall bathroom has a granite vanity and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has His and Hers closets with mirrored wardrobe doors, granite vanity with double sinks and a tub/shower combo. Washer and Dryer included. Air Conditioner. 1 Car Garage with an Opener. Community facilities include a pool, spa, tennis court, racquetball court, half basketball court, media center, business center, clubhouse, BBQ and picnic area.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

(RLNE2573192)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10850-25 Serafina Lane have any available units?
10850-25 Serafina Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10850-25 Serafina Lane have?
Some of 10850-25 Serafina Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10850-25 Serafina Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10850-25 Serafina Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10850-25 Serafina Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10850-25 Serafina Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10850-25 Serafina Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10850-25 Serafina Lane offers parking.
Does 10850-25 Serafina Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10850-25 Serafina Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10850-25 Serafina Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10850-25 Serafina Lane has a pool.
Does 10850-25 Serafina Lane have accessible units?
No, 10850-25 Serafina Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10850-25 Serafina Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10850-25 Serafina Lane has units with dishwashers.
