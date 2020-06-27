All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 12 2019 at 5:12 PM

10839 Carbet Place

10839 Carbet Place · No Longer Available
Location

10839 Carbet Place, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
tennis court
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Two story Townhome located in the Villa Martinique community. All bedrooms are on the second floor. the kitchen is spacious with eat in dining and direct access to a large private enclosed patio with storage. The community offers a pool and children's pool, tennis courts, and walking trails. Centrally located close to Kerny Mesa business area, Tierrasanta shopping, restaurants and schools and just up the freeway from Mission Valley and the stadium. Easy access to 15 and 52 freeways. Water and trash included.

DRE 01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available 8/16/19
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10839 Carbet Place have any available units?
10839 Carbet Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10839 Carbet Place have?
Some of 10839 Carbet Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10839 Carbet Place currently offering any rent specials?
10839 Carbet Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10839 Carbet Place pet-friendly?
No, 10839 Carbet Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10839 Carbet Place offer parking?
No, 10839 Carbet Place does not offer parking.
Does 10839 Carbet Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10839 Carbet Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10839 Carbet Place have a pool?
Yes, 10839 Carbet Place has a pool.
Does 10839 Carbet Place have accessible units?
No, 10839 Carbet Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10839 Carbet Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 10839 Carbet Place does not have units with dishwashers.
