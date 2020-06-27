10839 Carbet Place

Amenities

patio / balcony pool tennis court some paid utils

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool tennis court

Two story Townhome located in the Villa Martinique community. All bedrooms are on the second floor. the kitchen is spacious with eat in dining and direct access to a large private enclosed patio with storage. The community offers a pool and children's pool, tennis courts, and walking trails. Centrally located close to Kerny Mesa business area, Tierrasanta shopping, restaurants and schools and just up the freeway from Mission Valley and the stadium. Easy access to 15 and 52 freeways. Water and trash included.



DRE 01197438



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available 8/16/19

Contact us to schedule a showing.