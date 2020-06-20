All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 10832 Scripps Ranch Bl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
10832 Scripps Ranch Bl
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

10832 Scripps Ranch Bl

10832 Scripps Ranch Boulevard · (619) 457-6290
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Scripps Ranch
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10832 Scripps Ranch Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92131
Scripps Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit #307 · Avail. now

$2,675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1401 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Located in the Monarch at Scripps Ranch, this spacious 2br 2ba will be available mid-June! Parking will be a breeze with the 2-car tandem garage – the garage is so deep that you can fit 2 full size vehicles and still have space for extra storage! Upon entering the unit you’ll be greeted by an open layout with vaulted ceilings and plenty of natural light. The corner kitchen comes with all appliances included (refrigerator, gas stove/oven, microwave and dishwasher), plenty of cabinet & counter space and bar seating. For your comfort, the unit comes with central AC & heat and a fireplace in the living room. For your convenience, the unit comes with a stacked washer & dryer in a closet on the balcony. In addition to the well kept landscaping throughout the property, this gated community features a pool area with a spa & multiple BBQ’s and access to the large fitness center. The location of the property is just far enough from the freeway to not be bothered by freeway noise but just close enough for convenient travel to all of San Diego. An opportunity like this won’t last long – call us TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10832 Scripps Ranch Bl have any available units?
10832 Scripps Ranch Bl has a unit available for $2,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10832 Scripps Ranch Bl have?
Some of 10832 Scripps Ranch Bl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10832 Scripps Ranch Bl currently offering any rent specials?
10832 Scripps Ranch Bl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10832 Scripps Ranch Bl pet-friendly?
Yes, 10832 Scripps Ranch Bl is pet friendly.
Does 10832 Scripps Ranch Bl offer parking?
Yes, 10832 Scripps Ranch Bl does offer parking.
Does 10832 Scripps Ranch Bl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10832 Scripps Ranch Bl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10832 Scripps Ranch Bl have a pool?
Yes, 10832 Scripps Ranch Bl has a pool.
Does 10832 Scripps Ranch Bl have accessible units?
No, 10832 Scripps Ranch Bl does not have accessible units.
Does 10832 Scripps Ranch Bl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10832 Scripps Ranch Bl has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 10832 Scripps Ranch Bl?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave
San Diego, CA 92120
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Nobel Court
3707 Nobel Dr
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity