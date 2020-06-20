10832 Scripps Ranch Bl

Amenities

Located in the Monarch at Scripps Ranch, this spacious 2br 2ba will be available mid-June! Parking will be a breeze with the 2-car tandem garage – the garage is so deep that you can fit 2 full size vehicles and still have space for extra storage! Upon entering the unit you’ll be greeted by an open layout with vaulted ceilings and plenty of natural light. The corner kitchen comes with all appliances included (refrigerator, gas stove/oven, microwave and dishwasher), plenty of cabinet & counter space and bar seating. For your comfort, the unit comes with central AC & heat and a fireplace in the living room. For your convenience, the unit comes with a stacked washer & dryer in a closet on the balcony. In addition to the well kept landscaping throughout the property, this gated community features a pool area with a spa & multiple BBQ’s and access to the large fitness center. The location of the property is just far enough from the freeway to not be bothered by freeway noise but just close enough for convenient travel to all of San Diego. An opportunity like this won’t last long – call us TODAY!