San Diego, CA
10827 Greenford Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10827 Greenford Drive

10827 Greenford Drive · No Longer Available
San Diego
Mira Mesa
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

10827 Greenford Drive, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Newly upgraded single family home in Mira Mesa - Ready for immediate occupancy in Mire Mesa! Recently renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single story home with extremely large backyard. New kitchen cabinets, quartz counter tops, NEW stainless steel oven, dishwasher, microwave and farm kitchen sink.Recessed lighting int he kitchen and living room, with breakfast bars. New windows, renovated hall bathroom and new flooring through out. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. The property is fully fenced and ready to move in!!

No Smoking

Tenant pays for gas, electric, water, cable and phone.

Available now!

Call Chase Pacific at 858-357-5135 - Ryan@chasepacific.com

All applicants over 18 years of age are required to complete a tenant application along with $35 processing fee per applicant.

The owner requires tenant to maintain renter's insurance for their personal belongings and liability.

Chase Pacific is the only agent contracted to represent this property.
CA DRE #00576911

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of the tenant or tenants agent/representative to confirm the information herein.

(RLNE4568035)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10827 Greenford Drive have any available units?
10827 Greenford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10827 Greenford Drive have?
Some of 10827 Greenford Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10827 Greenford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10827 Greenford Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10827 Greenford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10827 Greenford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10827 Greenford Drive offer parking?
No, 10827 Greenford Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10827 Greenford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10827 Greenford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10827 Greenford Drive have a pool?
No, 10827 Greenford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10827 Greenford Drive have accessible units?
No, 10827 Greenford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10827 Greenford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10827 Greenford Drive has units with dishwashers.
