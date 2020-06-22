10827 Greenford Drive

Amenities

Newly upgraded single family home in Mira Mesa - Ready for immediate occupancy in Mire Mesa! Recently renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single story home with extremely large backyard. New kitchen cabinets, quartz counter tops, NEW stainless steel oven, dishwasher, microwave and farm kitchen sink.Recessed lighting int he kitchen and living room, with breakfast bars. New windows, renovated hall bathroom and new flooring through out. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. The property is fully fenced and ready to move in!!



No Smoking



Tenant pays for gas, electric, water, cable and phone.



Available now!



Call Chase Pacific at 858-357-5135 - Ryan@chasepacific.com



All applicants over 18 years of age are required to complete a tenant application along with $35 processing fee per applicant.



The owner requires tenant to maintain renter's insurance for their personal belongings and liability.



Chase Pacific is the only agent contracted to represent this property.

CA DRE #00576911



This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of the tenant or tenants agent/representative to confirm the information herein.



(RLNE4568035)