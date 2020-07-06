All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
10827 CLOVERFIELD PT
Last updated October 25 2019 at 12:08 PM

10827 CLOVERFIELD PT

10827 Cloverfield Point · No Longer Available
Location

10827 Cloverfield Point, San Diego, CA 92131
Scripps Ranch

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Scripps Ranch -Great 3BR/2BA Single Story Home w/Dbl Car Garage - Available Now: Great single level 3BR/2BA home located on a quiet cul-de-sac.
Very Private! Nice, spacious back yard area with enjoyable landscaping thru-out. Vaulted ceilings in the living room, family room and master bedroom. The family room has a gas fireplace and hardwood floors. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a sliding glass door to access the back yard. Gardener is included. Tenant pays all other utilities. New drought tolerant landscaping is scheduled for the front yard. **No A/C in the home-sorry!** 1 year lease & renter's insurance is required. Minutes to Miramar Lake, small shops/restaurants, & 15 Freeway. $35.00 application fee per adult. Sorry no smokers, no co-signors, & no pets.

*Please call 619-296-3189 for an appointment.

(RLNE3443841)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10827 CLOVERFIELD PT have any available units?
10827 CLOVERFIELD PT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10827 CLOVERFIELD PT have?
Some of 10827 CLOVERFIELD PT's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10827 CLOVERFIELD PT currently offering any rent specials?
10827 CLOVERFIELD PT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10827 CLOVERFIELD PT pet-friendly?
No, 10827 CLOVERFIELD PT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10827 CLOVERFIELD PT offer parking?
Yes, 10827 CLOVERFIELD PT offers parking.
Does 10827 CLOVERFIELD PT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10827 CLOVERFIELD PT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10827 CLOVERFIELD PT have a pool?
No, 10827 CLOVERFIELD PT does not have a pool.
Does 10827 CLOVERFIELD PT have accessible units?
No, 10827 CLOVERFIELD PT does not have accessible units.
Does 10827 CLOVERFIELD PT have units with dishwashers?
No, 10827 CLOVERFIELD PT does not have units with dishwashers.

