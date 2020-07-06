10827 CLOVERFIELD PT

Amenities

hardwood floors garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Scripps Ranch -Great 3BR/2BA Single Story Home w/Dbl Car Garage - Available Now: Great single level 3BR/2BA home located on a quiet cul-de-sac.

Very Private! Nice, spacious back yard area with enjoyable landscaping thru-out. Vaulted ceilings in the living room, family room and master bedroom. The family room has a gas fireplace and hardwood floors. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a sliding glass door to access the back yard. Gardener is included. Tenant pays all other utilities. New drought tolerant landscaping is scheduled for the front yard. **No A/C in the home-sorry!** 1 year lease & renter's insurance is required. Minutes to Miramar Lake, small shops/restaurants, & 15 Freeway. $35.00 application fee per adult. Sorry no smokers, no co-signors, & no pets.



*Please call 619-296-3189 for an appointment.



(RLNE3443841)