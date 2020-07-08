10752 Esmeraldas Dr.

Amenities

carport recently renovated pool air conditioning playground basketball court

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court carport parking playground pool bbq/grill tennis court

3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath with Den in Villa Portofino - 3 bedroom + den, 1 full bath and two half bath in Tierrasanta's Villa Portofino! Lease term flexible with a six month max. Highly desirable model with den and half bath downstairs. Living room features vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Remodeled kitchen with newer wood cabinetry. Dual pane windows and central air conditioning will keep this home nice and cool during the summer. Extra large fenced backyard. 3 parking spaces - 2 under carport and 1 uncovered with storage areas in carport. End unit with no house on one side. The Villa Portofino community features a park, swimming pool, basketball and tennis courts, playground, barbecues and walking trails. Tree lined green belts throughout community. Close to great schools, shops, restaurants and easy freeway access.

Lease term flexible with a six month max. Tenant pays all utilities. Available now!



To view, please give us a call at (858) 832-7800. This will go fast! We offer virtual tours.



(RLNE5764279)