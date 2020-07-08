All apartments in San Diego
10752 Esmeraldas Dr.

10752 Esmeraldas Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10752 Esmeraldas Drive, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

carport
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath with Den in Villa Portofino - 3 bedroom + den, 1 full bath and two half bath in Tierrasanta's Villa Portofino! Lease term flexible with a six month max. Highly desirable model with den and half bath downstairs. Living room features vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Remodeled kitchen with newer wood cabinetry. Dual pane windows and central air conditioning will keep this home nice and cool during the summer. Extra large fenced backyard. 3 parking spaces - 2 under carport and 1 uncovered with storage areas in carport. End unit with no house on one side. The Villa Portofino community features a park, swimming pool, basketball and tennis courts, playground, barbecues and walking trails. Tree lined green belts throughout community. Close to great schools, shops, restaurants and easy freeway access.
Lease term flexible with a six month max. Tenant pays all utilities. Available now!

To view, please give us a call at (858) 832-7800. This will go fast! We offer virtual tours.

(RLNE5764279)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10752 Esmeraldas Dr. have any available units?
10752 Esmeraldas Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10752 Esmeraldas Dr. have?
Some of 10752 Esmeraldas Dr.'s amenities include carport, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10752 Esmeraldas Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
10752 Esmeraldas Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10752 Esmeraldas Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 10752 Esmeraldas Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10752 Esmeraldas Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 10752 Esmeraldas Dr. offers parking.
Does 10752 Esmeraldas Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10752 Esmeraldas Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10752 Esmeraldas Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 10752 Esmeraldas Dr. has a pool.
Does 10752 Esmeraldas Dr. have accessible units?
No, 10752 Esmeraldas Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 10752 Esmeraldas Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10752 Esmeraldas Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

