Amenities
4BR+Office-Den/3BA Scripps Ranch 2 Story Home - Completely Updated, Canyon View, Large Backyard, Pet Friendly - ***AVAILABLE NOW**
Located in Scripps Ranch
10676 Ranch View Dr.
San Diego, CA 92131
Cross Street: Red Cedar Dr.
4 Bedroom + Office / Den
3 Bathroom
Estimated 2264 sqft
Single Family Home
2 Story
1 BR & 1 BA on first level
**COMPLETELY UPDATED**
Refrigerator
Stove/Oven - Gas
Dishwasher
Microwave
All Appliances Stainless Steel
Corian Counter Tops
New Vinyl Plank Flooring
Open and Spacious Floor Plan
Freshly Painted
New Light Fixtures
New Vinyl Plank Flooring Throughout Besides Bedrooms
New Carpet in Bedrooms
Fireplace in Living Room/Family Room
1 Full Bath and Bedroom Downstairs
All other Bedrooms Upstairs
Open Den/Office Area Upstairs
Marble Countertops in Bathrooms
Gazebo in the Backyard
Canyon Views from the Backyard
Large Backyard
2 Car Garage
Large Driveway - Room for Boat/Camper
Washer/Dryer in the Garage
No AC
Forced Heat
CLOSE TO:
Schools
Miramar Lake
Shopping
Parks
Dog Park
TENANT PAYS:
SDG&E
Water/Sewer
Cable/Phone/Internet
Landscaping
LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $3595
PET INFORMATION:
3 Pets Max - Any size Dog or Cat
Pet Deposit $250 per animal
No Aggressive Breeds
~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant
(RLNE4584808)