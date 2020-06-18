Amenities

4BR+Office-Den/3BA Scripps Ranch 2 Story Home - Completely Updated, Canyon View, Large Backyard, Pet Friendly - ***AVAILABLE NOW**



***Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Schedule a showing at www.GPMSandiego.com. Applications will not be processed until the property has been viewed.***



Located in Scripps Ranch



10676 Ranch View Dr.

San Diego, CA 92131



Cross Street: Red Cedar Dr.



4 Bedroom + Office / Den

3 Bathroom

Estimated 2264 sqft

Single Family Home

2 Story

1 BR & 1 BA on first level



**COMPLETELY UPDATED**



Refrigerator

Stove/Oven - Gas

Dishwasher

Microwave

All Appliances Stainless Steel

Corian Counter Tops

New Vinyl Plank Flooring



Open and Spacious Floor Plan

Freshly Painted

New Light Fixtures

New Vinyl Plank Flooring Throughout Besides Bedrooms

New Carpet in Bedrooms

Fireplace in Living Room/Family Room

1 Full Bath and Bedroom Downstairs

All other Bedrooms Upstairs

Open Den/Office Area Upstairs

Marble Countertops in Bathrooms

Gazebo in the Backyard

Canyon Views from the Backyard

Large Backyard



2 Car Garage

Large Driveway - Room for Boat/Camper

Washer/Dryer in the Garage

No AC

Forced Heat



CLOSE TO:

Schools

Miramar Lake

Shopping

Parks

Dog Park



TENANT PAYS:

SDG&E

Water/Sewer

Cable/Phone/Internet

Landscaping



LEASING INFORMATION:

1 Year Lease

Renters Insurance Mandatory

Security Deposit $3595



PET INFORMATION:

3 Pets Max - Any size Dog or Cat

Pet Deposit $250 per animal

No Aggressive Breeds



~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant



