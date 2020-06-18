All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10676 Ranch View Dr.

10676 Ranch View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10676 Ranch View Drive, San Diego, CA 92131
Scripps Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
4BR+Office-Den/3BA Scripps Ranch 2 Story Home - Completely Updated, Canyon View, Large Backyard, Pet Friendly - ***AVAILABLE NOW**

***Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Schedule a showing at www.GPMSandiego.com. Applications will not be processed until the property has been viewed.***

Located in Scripps Ranch

10676 Ranch View Dr.
San Diego, CA 92131

Cross Street: Red Cedar Dr.

4 Bedroom + Office / Den
3 Bathroom
Estimated 2264 sqft
Single Family Home
2 Story
1 BR & 1 BA on first level

**COMPLETELY UPDATED**

Refrigerator
Stove/Oven - Gas
Dishwasher
Microwave
All Appliances Stainless Steel
Corian Counter Tops
New Vinyl Plank Flooring

Open and Spacious Floor Plan
Freshly Painted
New Light Fixtures
New Vinyl Plank Flooring Throughout Besides Bedrooms
New Carpet in Bedrooms
Fireplace in Living Room/Family Room
1 Full Bath and Bedroom Downstairs
All other Bedrooms Upstairs
Open Den/Office Area Upstairs
Marble Countertops in Bathrooms
Gazebo in the Backyard
Canyon Views from the Backyard
Large Backyard

2 Car Garage
Large Driveway - Room for Boat/Camper
Washer/Dryer in the Garage
No AC
Forced Heat

CLOSE TO:
Schools
Miramar Lake
Shopping
Parks
Dog Park

TENANT PAYS:
SDG&E
Water/Sewer
Cable/Phone/Internet
Landscaping

LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $3595

PET INFORMATION:
3 Pets Max - Any size Dog or Cat
Pet Deposit $250 per animal
No Aggressive Breeds

~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant

***Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****

Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com
GPM@email.showmojo.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717

(RLNE4584808)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10676 Ranch View Dr. have any available units?
10676 Ranch View Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10676 Ranch View Dr. have?
Some of 10676 Ranch View Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10676 Ranch View Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
10676 Ranch View Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10676 Ranch View Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10676 Ranch View Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 10676 Ranch View Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 10676 Ranch View Dr. does offer parking.
Does 10676 Ranch View Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10676 Ranch View Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10676 Ranch View Dr. have a pool?
No, 10676 Ranch View Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 10676 Ranch View Dr. have accessible units?
No, 10676 Ranch View Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 10676 Ranch View Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10676 Ranch View Dr. has units with dishwashers.
