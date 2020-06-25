All apartments in San Diego
10620 Dabney Drive #170

10620 Dabney Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10620 Dabney Drive, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Lovely Upgraded 2BR 2BA in Mira Mesa!! - VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE. CONTACT US TO SCHEDULE!

Welcome home to this beautifully upgraded 2BR 2BA upstairs condo in Mira Mesa! Close to shopping centers, freeways and local schools, this home is located in the central hub of one of San Diegos most popular neighborhoods!

This home features a very spacious living room featuring a fireplace to cozy up to on those cooler San Diego evenings. From your living room there are sliding glass doors out to your private balcony to relax on.

This home features luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the living room and kitchen area. The bedrooms do have carpet flooring. Both bedrooms are spacious and boasts natural sunlight peaking through the large windows.

Your kitchen offers all stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space for all your food related storage!

Enjoy central air conditioning or use the ceiling fan on the warmer San Diego days. This home is ready for you! Apply today!

This community has a large swimming pool and hot tub centrally located and a third hot tub just feet away of this corner condo.

Renters Insurance Required

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2656387)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10620 Dabney Drive #170 have any available units?
10620 Dabney Drive #170 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10620 Dabney Drive #170 have?
Some of 10620 Dabney Drive #170's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10620 Dabney Drive #170 currently offering any rent specials?
10620 Dabney Drive #170 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10620 Dabney Drive #170 pet-friendly?
No, 10620 Dabney Drive #170 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10620 Dabney Drive #170 offer parking?
No, 10620 Dabney Drive #170 does not offer parking.
Does 10620 Dabney Drive #170 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10620 Dabney Drive #170 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10620 Dabney Drive #170 have a pool?
Yes, 10620 Dabney Drive #170 has a pool.
Does 10620 Dabney Drive #170 have accessible units?
No, 10620 Dabney Drive #170 does not have accessible units.
Does 10620 Dabney Drive #170 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10620 Dabney Drive #170 does not have units with dishwashers.
