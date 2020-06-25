10620 Dabney Drive #170

Amenities

Lovely Upgraded 2BR 2BA in Mira Mesa!! - VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE. CONTACT US TO SCHEDULE!



Welcome home to this beautifully upgraded 2BR 2BA upstairs condo in Mira Mesa! Close to shopping centers, freeways and local schools, this home is located in the central hub of one of San Diegos most popular neighborhoods!



This home features a very spacious living room featuring a fireplace to cozy up to on those cooler San Diego evenings. From your living room there are sliding glass doors out to your private balcony to relax on.



This home features luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the living room and kitchen area. The bedrooms do have carpet flooring. Both bedrooms are spacious and boasts natural sunlight peaking through the large windows.



Your kitchen offers all stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space for all your food related storage!



Enjoy central air conditioning or use the ceiling fan on the warmer San Diego days. This home is ready for you! Apply today!



This community has a large swimming pool and hot tub centrally located and a third hot tub just feet away of this corner condo.



Renters Insurance Required



No Pets Allowed



