10551 Westonhill Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool hot tub

Amazing 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom in Mira Mesa. Showings will be available June 12-14. Showings may be cancelled if a property lease application is reviewed and accepted for leasing by property owners earlier. Unique property as there are no adjoining walls with the neighbors, just a connecting fence. 2 car private carport that leads directly into the kitchen. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, granite countertops April '17, gas fireplace unit with decorative glass rocks, double-pane windows, bamboo hardwood floors, storage, interior washer, new dryer Jan 2020, 2 car covered carport with direct access to the kitchen, large private enclosed patio, large storage closet off the patio, and in addition a pull-down ladder for attic storage in the unit itself. Two community pools/spas. Surrounded by green spaces. No utilities included. Pets considered. Date Available: Jun 11th 2020. $2,500/month rent. $2,500 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Susanna at 858-668-8037 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.