San Diego, CA
10551 Westonhill Dr
Last updated June 17 2020 at 7:10 AM

10551 Westonhill Dr

10551 Westonhill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10551 Westonhill Drive, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
hot tub
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom in Mira Mesa. Showings will be available June 12-14. Showings may be cancelled if a property lease application is reviewed and accepted for leasing by property owners earlier. Unique property as there are no adjoining walls with the neighbors, just a connecting fence. 2 car private carport that leads directly into the kitchen. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, granite countertops April '17, gas fireplace unit with decorative glass rocks, double-pane windows, bamboo hardwood floors, storage, interior washer, new dryer Jan 2020, 2 car covered carport with direct access to the kitchen, large private enclosed patio, large storage closet off the patio, and in addition a pull-down ladder for attic storage in the unit itself. Two community pools/spas. Surrounded by green spaces. No utilities included. Pets considered. Date Available: Jun 11th 2020. $2,500/month rent. $2,500 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Susanna at 858-668-8037 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10551 Westonhill Dr have any available units?
10551 Westonhill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10551 Westonhill Dr have?
Some of 10551 Westonhill Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10551 Westonhill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10551 Westonhill Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10551 Westonhill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10551 Westonhill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10551 Westonhill Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10551 Westonhill Dr does offer parking.
Does 10551 Westonhill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10551 Westonhill Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10551 Westonhill Dr have a pool?
Yes, 10551 Westonhill Dr has a pool.
Does 10551 Westonhill Dr have accessible units?
No, 10551 Westonhill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10551 Westonhill Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10551 Westonhill Dr has units with dishwashers.
