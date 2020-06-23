1047 Beryl Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage internet access

Available Furnished Beach Cottage in North Pacific Beach. This 3 Story Townhome hosts a kitchen with Corian Countertops, Breakfast Nook/Bar, Private Courtyard Adjacent to Kitchen Area, Remodeled Fireplace in Warm and Inviting Living Room Area, recessed Lighting, Laundry Closet with Washer/Dryer with a Very Spacious Private Rooftop to Relax and Enjoy San Diego! Come ENJOY BEACH LIVING!!



PRIVATE ROOFTOP DECK!



TWO CAR TAMDEM GARAGE AVAILABLE FOR PARKING & STORAGE!



3 BLOCKS TO BEACH IN QUIET PACIFIC BEACH NEIGHBORHOOD!



COST IS $3500 per month and $1400 per week and includes garage parking, water, internet, alarm, cable, gas and electricity.