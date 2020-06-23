All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
1047 Beryl Street
1047 Beryl Street

1047 Beryl Street · No Longer Available
Location

1047 Beryl Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
internet access
Available Furnished Beach Cottage in North Pacific Beach. This 3 Story Townhome hosts a kitchen with Corian Countertops, Breakfast Nook/Bar, Private Courtyard Adjacent to Kitchen Area, Remodeled Fireplace in Warm and Inviting Living Room Area, recessed Lighting, Laundry Closet with Washer/Dryer with a Very Spacious Private Rooftop to Relax and Enjoy San Diego! Come ENJOY BEACH LIVING!!

PRIVATE ROOFTOP DECK!

TWO CAR TAMDEM GARAGE AVAILABLE FOR PARKING & STORAGE!

3 BLOCKS TO BEACH IN QUIET PACIFIC BEACH NEIGHBORHOOD!

COST IS $3500 per month and $1400 per week and includes garage parking, water, internet, alarm, cable, gas and electricity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1047 Beryl Street have any available units?
1047 Beryl Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1047 Beryl Street have?
Some of 1047 Beryl Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1047 Beryl Street currently offering any rent specials?
1047 Beryl Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1047 Beryl Street pet-friendly?
No, 1047 Beryl Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1047 Beryl Street offer parking?
Yes, 1047 Beryl Street does offer parking.
Does 1047 Beryl Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1047 Beryl Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1047 Beryl Street have a pool?
No, 1047 Beryl Street does not have a pool.
Does 1047 Beryl Street have accessible units?
No, 1047 Beryl Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1047 Beryl Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1047 Beryl Street does not have units with dishwashers.
