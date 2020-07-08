All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 10406-88 Scripps Poway Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
10406-88 Scripps Poway Parkway
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

10406-88 Scripps Poway Parkway

10406 Scripps Poway Pkwy · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Miramar Ranch North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10406 Scripps Poway Pkwy, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Scripps Ranch, 10406 Scripps Poway Pwky #88, Wood Floors, AC, Attached Garage! - Welcome home to this beautiful upper corner unit in the sought after Cantabria complex of Scripps Ranch Villages. Conveniently located near shopping and freeway access. Ceramic tile entry floors. Living room has cathedral ceilings, wood floors and a ceiling fan with a light fixture. Dining room has wood floors. Kitchen has wood floors, ceramic tile counters, breakfast bar and recessed lighting. Bedroom #1 has a walk in closet. Hall bathroom has wood floors and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, wood floors, ceiling fan with a light fixture, walk in closet with mirrored wardrobe doors, double sinks and a tub/shower combo.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3734101)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10406-88 Scripps Poway Parkway have any available units?
10406-88 Scripps Poway Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10406-88 Scripps Poway Parkway have?
Some of 10406-88 Scripps Poway Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10406-88 Scripps Poway Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
10406-88 Scripps Poway Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10406-88 Scripps Poway Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 10406-88 Scripps Poway Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10406-88 Scripps Poway Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 10406-88 Scripps Poway Parkway offers parking.
Does 10406-88 Scripps Poway Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10406-88 Scripps Poway Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10406-88 Scripps Poway Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 10406-88 Scripps Poway Parkway has a pool.
Does 10406-88 Scripps Poway Parkway have accessible units?
No, 10406-88 Scripps Poway Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 10406-88 Scripps Poway Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10406-88 Scripps Poway Parkway has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Tuscany
1670 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Entrada Apartments
453 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Spire San Diego
1475 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Il Palazzo
2040 Columbia St
San Diego, CA 92101
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University