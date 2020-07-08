10406-88 Scripps Poway Parkway

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Scripps Ranch, 10406 Scripps Poway Pwky #88, Wood Floors, AC, Attached Garage! - Welcome home to this beautiful upper corner unit in the sought after Cantabria complex of Scripps Ranch Villages. Conveniently located near shopping and freeway access. Ceramic tile entry floors. Living room has cathedral ceilings, wood floors and a ceiling fan with a light fixture. Dining room has wood floors. Kitchen has wood floors, ceramic tile counters, breakfast bar and recessed lighting. Bedroom #1 has a walk in closet. Hall bathroom has wood floors and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, wood floors, ceiling fan with a light fixture, walk in closet with mirrored wardrobe doors, double sinks and a tub/shower combo.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3734101)