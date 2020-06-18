10400 Caminito Cuervo

Amenities
Condo features an open floor plan, walk-in closet in Master Bedroom, recently updated kitchen and bathrooms, fireplace in the living room, washer/dryer in-unit, patio with ample storage and 2 assigned parking spaces.
Residents can enjoy amenities such as a hot-tub, pool, sauna, BBQ area, tennis and racquetball courts and a fitness room. Walk to the Stadium, restaurants, shopping and more!
Virtual Tour Link:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=CKAuor4cWBS
Pets upon approval with pet registration and pet rent.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.