Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:40 AM

10400 Caminito Cuervo

10400 Caminito Cuervo · (858) 943-0023
Location

10400 Caminito Cuervo, San Diego, CA 92108
Grantville

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 274 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
sauna
tennis court
Condo features an open floor plan, walk-in closet in Master Bedroom, recently updated kitchen and bathrooms, fireplace in the living room, washer/dryer in-unit, patio with ample storage and 2 assigned parking spaces.

Residents can enjoy amenities such as a hot-tub, pool, sauna, BBQ area, tennis and racquetball courts and a fitness room. Walk to the Stadium, restaurants, shopping and more!

Virtual Tour Link:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=CKAuor4cWBS

Pets upon approval with pet registration and pet rent.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10400 Caminito Cuervo have any available units?
10400 Caminito Cuervo has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10400 Caminito Cuervo have?
Some of 10400 Caminito Cuervo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10400 Caminito Cuervo currently offering any rent specials?
10400 Caminito Cuervo isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10400 Caminito Cuervo pet-friendly?
Yes, 10400 Caminito Cuervo is pet friendly.
Does 10400 Caminito Cuervo offer parking?
Yes, 10400 Caminito Cuervo does offer parking.
Does 10400 Caminito Cuervo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10400 Caminito Cuervo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10400 Caminito Cuervo have a pool?
Yes, 10400 Caminito Cuervo has a pool.
Does 10400 Caminito Cuervo have accessible units?
No, 10400 Caminito Cuervo does not have accessible units.
Does 10400 Caminito Cuervo have units with dishwashers?
No, 10400 Caminito Cuervo does not have units with dishwashers.
