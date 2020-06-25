Amenities

3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath Townhome in Sorrento Valley! - 10386 Wateridge Circle is a condo in Sorrento Valley. The 1,240 square foot condo features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms and is just minutes from UCSD ,Brand new A/C unit installed, The property is in the heart of the Sorrento Valley high tech district and part of the Wateridge community with its resort-like pool, 3 spas, 2 tennis courts, 4 sand volleyball courts, large picnic area, children's play area that is surrounded by an 85,000 sq. ft. opne space park with barbeques, picnic tables and 14 mile walking/running path. There is also easy access to many of the bike trails in Penasquitos Canyon.



12 Month Lease

Unfurnished

Utilities Tenants pay all utilities

Appliances Included: stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, washer/dryer

Laundry: In unit

Parking: 2 Car Garage

Brand New AC unit

No Pets



