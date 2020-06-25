All apartments in San Diego
10386 Wateridge Circle

10386 Wateridge Circle · No Longer Available
Location

10386 Wateridge Circle, San Diego, CA 92121
Sorrento Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath Townhome in Sorrento Valley! - 10386 Wateridge Circle is a condo in Sorrento Valley. The 1,240 square foot condo features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms and is just minutes from UCSD ,Brand new A/C unit installed, The property is in the heart of the Sorrento Valley high tech district and part of the Wateridge community with its resort-like pool, 3 spas, 2 tennis courts, 4 sand volleyball courts, large picnic area, children's play area that is surrounded by an 85,000 sq. ft. opne space park with barbeques, picnic tables and 14 mile walking/running path. There is also easy access to many of the bike trails in Penasquitos Canyon.

12 Month Lease
Unfurnished
Utilities Tenants pay all utilities
Appliances Included: stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, washer/dryer
Laundry: In unit
Parking: 2 Car Garage
Brand New AC unit
No Pets

Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!
To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com

CA BRE Lic. #00935682

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3420470)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10386 Wateridge Circle have any available units?
10386 Wateridge Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10386 Wateridge Circle have?
Some of 10386 Wateridge Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10386 Wateridge Circle currently offering any rent specials?
10386 Wateridge Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10386 Wateridge Circle pet-friendly?
No, 10386 Wateridge Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10386 Wateridge Circle offer parking?
Yes, 10386 Wateridge Circle offers parking.
Does 10386 Wateridge Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10386 Wateridge Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10386 Wateridge Circle have a pool?
Yes, 10386 Wateridge Circle has a pool.
Does 10386 Wateridge Circle have accessible units?
No, 10386 Wateridge Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 10386 Wateridge Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10386 Wateridge Circle has units with dishwashers.
