10365 Azuaga Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Downstairs upgraded two bedroom two bathroom condo at the Terra Vista Community.

This unit features an upgraded kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, contemporary tile counter tops in both kitchen and bathrooms. Living room has laminate wood flooring featuring a cozy fireplace with direct access to covered patio. Bedrooms are spacious, Master bedroom includes double closet and double sink vanity. Enjoy your washer/dryer combo included in unit. Located in an award winning school district! Easy freeway access to the 15N/S and 52W/E.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,900, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.