1028 1/2 Hornblend Street

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Bath newly remodeled second floor unit located in Pacific Beach. This property is walking distance to Mission Bay and Crown Point Park and centrally located to all downtown Pacific Beach shopping, dining and nightlife. The updated kitchen includes brand new refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. Washer and dryer included in the property. No pets allowed at property.
DRE 01197438
Rental Terms: Rent: $3,795, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $3,700, Available 7/2/20
