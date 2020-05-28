All apartments in San Diego
1028 1/2 Hornblend Street
1028 1/2 Hornblend Street

1028 1/2 Hornblend St · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1873744
Location

1028 1/2 Hornblend St, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Bath newly remodeled second floor unit located in Pacific Beach. This property is walking distance to Mission Bay and Crown Point Park and centrally located to all downtown Pacific Beach shopping, dining and nightlife. The updated kitchen includes brand new refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. Washer and dryer included in the property. No pets allowed at property.

DRE 01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,795, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $3,700, Available 7/2/20
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1028 1/2 Hornblend Street have any available units?
1028 1/2 Hornblend Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1028 1/2 Hornblend Street have?
Some of 1028 1/2 Hornblend Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1028 1/2 Hornblend Street currently offering any rent specials?
1028 1/2 Hornblend Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1028 1/2 Hornblend Street pet-friendly?
No, 1028 1/2 Hornblend Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1028 1/2 Hornblend Street offer parking?
No, 1028 1/2 Hornblend Street does not offer parking.
Does 1028 1/2 Hornblend Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1028 1/2 Hornblend Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1028 1/2 Hornblend Street have a pool?
No, 1028 1/2 Hornblend Street does not have a pool.
Does 1028 1/2 Hornblend Street have accessible units?
No, 1028 1/2 Hornblend Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1028 1/2 Hornblend Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1028 1/2 Hornblend Street has units with dishwashers.
