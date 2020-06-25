Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

10228 Saluda Avenue Available 07/01/19 - Fully updated home with beautiful wood floors, open kitchen with Quartz counter tops, updated kitchen cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms fully updated. Energy efficient windows. Wood burning fireplace.



Home is located minutes from community parks, Mira Mesa shopping, and 15 freeway.



12 month lease

No pets preferred

Landlord pays for landscape maintenance

Tenants pay for SDGE, water, sewer and trash.



Please call to schedule a showing.



Home is professionally managed by Arrow Asset Management.



