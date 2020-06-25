Amenities
10228 Saluda Avenue Available 07/01/19 - Fully updated home with beautiful wood floors, open kitchen with Quartz counter tops, updated kitchen cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms fully updated. Energy efficient windows. Wood burning fireplace.
Home is located minutes from community parks, Mira Mesa shopping, and 15 freeway.
12 month lease
No pets preferred
Landlord pays for landscape maintenance
Tenants pay for SDGE, water, sewer and trash.
Please call to schedule a showing.
Home is professionally managed by Arrow Asset Management.
(RLNE4918053)