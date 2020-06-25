All apartments in San Diego
Location

10228 Saluda Avenue, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
10228 Saluda Avenue Available 07/01/19 - Fully updated home with beautiful wood floors, open kitchen with Quartz counter tops, updated kitchen cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms fully updated. Energy efficient windows. Wood burning fireplace.

Home is located minutes from community parks, Mira Mesa shopping, and 15 freeway.

12 month lease
No pets preferred
Landlord pays for landscape maintenance
Tenants pay for SDGE, water, sewer and trash.

Please call to schedule a showing.

Home is professionally managed by Arrow Asset Management.

(RLNE4918053)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10228 Saluda Avenue have any available units?
10228 Saluda Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10228 Saluda Avenue have?
Some of 10228 Saluda Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10228 Saluda Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10228 Saluda Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10228 Saluda Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10228 Saluda Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10228 Saluda Avenue offer parking?
No, 10228 Saluda Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10228 Saluda Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10228 Saluda Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10228 Saluda Avenue have a pool?
No, 10228 Saluda Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10228 Saluda Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10228 Saluda Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10228 Saluda Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10228 Saluda Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
