10225 Caminito Cuervo
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:45 PM

10225 Caminito Cuervo

10225 Caminito Cuervo · No Longer Available
Location

10225 Caminito Cuervo, San Diego, CA 92108
Grantville

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
pool
Beautifully remodeled Mission Ridge condo now available! Remodeled Kitchen will blow your socks off! New tile & carpet along with new paint make this open floor plan more inviting! MV single level 2BR/2BA condo in elevator building. Close to shopping, restaurants, transportation and other. Super spacious condo has brand new carpet and stainless steel appliances. Cozy fireplace and large balcony. Master suite has 2 closets (1 large walk-in & 1 w mirrored doors). Comm Laundry on each flr. Pets under 30 lbs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 10225 Caminito Cuervo have any available units?
10225 Caminito Cuervo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10225 Caminito Cuervo have?
Some of 10225 Caminito Cuervo's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10225 Caminito Cuervo currently offering any rent specials?
10225 Caminito Cuervo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10225 Caminito Cuervo pet-friendly?
Yes, 10225 Caminito Cuervo is pet friendly.
Does 10225 Caminito Cuervo offer parking?
No, 10225 Caminito Cuervo does not offer parking.
Does 10225 Caminito Cuervo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10225 Caminito Cuervo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10225 Caminito Cuervo have a pool?
Yes, 10225 Caminito Cuervo has a pool.
Does 10225 Caminito Cuervo have accessible units?
No, 10225 Caminito Cuervo does not have accessible units.
Does 10225 Caminito Cuervo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10225 Caminito Cuervo has units with dishwashers.

