San Diego, CA
10222 Rancho Carmel Drive
Last updated December 23 2019 at 7:48 AM

10222 Rancho Carmel Drive

10222 Rancho Carmel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10222 Rancho Carmel Drive, San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Mountain

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Carmel Mt Ranch, 10222 Rancho Carmel Dr, Gated, AC, Fireplace, 2 Car Garage. - Welcome home to this beautiful 2 story home in the gated Cambridge development of Carmel Mt Ranch. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and access to the 15fwy and HOV lanes. Living room has vaulted ceilings, wood floors and a fireplace. Eat in kitchen has wood floors and tile counters. Dining room has wood floors. Half bathroom downstairs has wood floors. Bedroom #2 has a ceiling fan with a light fixture. Upper hall bathroom has tile floors and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has cathedral ceilings, sliding glass door leading to the rear yard, tile bathroom floors, walk in closet with mirrored doors and a walk in shower.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

(RLNE5285733)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10222 Rancho Carmel Drive have any available units?
10222 Rancho Carmel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10222 Rancho Carmel Drive have?
Some of 10222 Rancho Carmel Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10222 Rancho Carmel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10222 Rancho Carmel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10222 Rancho Carmel Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10222 Rancho Carmel Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10222 Rancho Carmel Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10222 Rancho Carmel Drive offers parking.
Does 10222 Rancho Carmel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10222 Rancho Carmel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10222 Rancho Carmel Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10222 Rancho Carmel Drive has a pool.
Does 10222 Rancho Carmel Drive have accessible units?
No, 10222 Rancho Carmel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10222 Rancho Carmel Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10222 Rancho Carmel Drive has units with dishwashers.

