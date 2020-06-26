10222 Rancho Carmel Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Carmel Mt Ranch, 10222 Rancho Carmel Dr, Gated, AC, Fireplace, 2 Car Garage. - Welcome home to this beautiful 2 story home in the gated Cambridge development of Carmel Mt Ranch. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and access to the 15fwy and HOV lanes. Living room has vaulted ceilings, wood floors and a fireplace. Eat in kitchen has wood floors and tile counters. Dining room has wood floors. Half bathroom downstairs has wood floors. Bedroom #2 has a ceiling fan with a light fixture. Upper hall bathroom has tile floors and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has cathedral ceilings, sliding glass door leading to the rear yard, tile bathroom floors, walk in closet with mirrored doors and a walk in shower.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



