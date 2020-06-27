All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 4 2019 at 9:50 AM

10214 Black Mountain Rd., #51

10214 Black Mountain Road · No Longer Available
Location

10214 Black Mountain Road, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pool
tennis court
hot tub
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
tennis court
1 Bedroom Condo For Rent - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo for rent in Mira Mesa.

Condo features:

stove/oven
refrigerator
new carpets
new paint
patio
lower level
on-site laundry
complex pool.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5060503)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10214 Black Mountain Rd., #51 have any available units?
10214 Black Mountain Rd., #51 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10214 Black Mountain Rd., #51 have?
Some of 10214 Black Mountain Rd., #51's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10214 Black Mountain Rd., #51 currently offering any rent specials?
10214 Black Mountain Rd., #51 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10214 Black Mountain Rd., #51 pet-friendly?
No, 10214 Black Mountain Rd., #51 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10214 Black Mountain Rd., #51 offer parking?
No, 10214 Black Mountain Rd., #51 does not offer parking.
Does 10214 Black Mountain Rd., #51 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10214 Black Mountain Rd., #51 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10214 Black Mountain Rd., #51 have a pool?
Yes, 10214 Black Mountain Rd., #51 has a pool.
Does 10214 Black Mountain Rd., #51 have accessible units?
No, 10214 Black Mountain Rd., #51 does not have accessible units.
Does 10214 Black Mountain Rd., #51 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10214 Black Mountain Rd., #51 does not have units with dishwashers.
