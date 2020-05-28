Amenities
10118 Freeport Ct. Available 05/11/20 PET FRIENDLY 5BR 3BA Rancho Penasquitos 2 Story Home - Poway School District - Spacious Open Floorplan W/ Vaulted Ceilings, AC, 2 Car Garage, Large Backyard - ****AVAILABLE MAY 11TH****
First Showing on Tuesday, April 28th
***A FaceTime/Skype Tour is available upon request, please contact us for more info. forrent@gpmsandiego.com. Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed until you have viewed the unit.***
10118 Freeport Ct.
San Diego, CA 92129
**In the Poway School District**
Nearest Cross Street: Freeport Rd.
5 Bedroom
3 Full Baths
House
Estimated 2530 Sq Ft
2 Story
Refrigerator - Stainless Steel
Stove/Oven - Gas
Dishwasher - Black
Microwave
Eat-in Kitchen
Open Floor Plan
Fireplace in Family Room
Carpet Throughout
Separate Dining Area
Vaulted Ceilings in Living Room, Dining Room, & Master Bedroom
Full Bath and Bedroom Downstairs
Remaining Bedroom/Baths Upstairs
Double Sink in Master Bathroom
Forced Heat/AC
Washer/Dryer in Laundry Room
2 Car Attached Garage
Large Fenced Backyard
Covered Patio
Located on a Cul-de-Sac
CLOSE TO:
Restaurants
Shops
Grocery Stores
Schools - Poway School District
Parks
15 Minutes to Beaches
Highway 15 & 56
TENANT PAYS:
SDG&E
Water/Sewer - BBT
Cable/Phone
LEASING INFORMATION:
Owner Open to Month to Month, 6 month or 1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $3395.00
PET INFORMATION:
3 Pet Max - Cat pr Dog - No Weight Limit
Animal Deposit $250 per animal
No Aggressive Breeds
~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant
***Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****
Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717
