Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

10118 Freeport Ct. Available 05/11/20 PET FRIENDLY 5BR 3BA Rancho Penasquitos 2 Story Home - Poway School District - Spacious Open Floorplan W/ Vaulted Ceilings, AC, 2 Car Garage, Large Backyard - ****AVAILABLE MAY 11TH****

First Showing on Tuesday, April 28th



***A FaceTime/Skype Tour is available upon request, please contact us for more info. forrent@gpmsandiego.com. Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed until you have viewed the unit.***



10118 Freeport Ct.

San Diego, CA 92129



**In the Poway School District**



Located in Rancho Penasquitos -In the Poway School District



Nearest Cross Street: Freeport Rd.



5 Bedroom

3 Full Baths

House

Estimated 2530 Sq Ft

2 Story



Refrigerator - Stainless Steel

Stove/Oven - Gas

Dishwasher - Black

Microwave

Eat-in Kitchen



Open Floor Plan

Fireplace in Family Room

Carpet Throughout

Separate Dining Area

Vaulted Ceilings in Living Room, Dining Room, & Master Bedroom

Full Bath and Bedroom Downstairs

Remaining Bedroom/Baths Upstairs

Double Sink in Master Bathroom

Forced Heat/AC

Washer/Dryer in Laundry Room

2 Car Attached Garage

Large Fenced Backyard

Covered Patio

Located on a Cul-de-Sac



CLOSE TO:

Restaurants

Shops

Grocery Stores

Schools - Poway School District

Parks

15 Minutes to Beaches

Highway 15 & 56



TENANT PAYS:

SDG&E

Water/Sewer - BBT

Cable/Phone



LEASING INFORMATION:

Owner Open to Month to Month, 6 month or 1 Year Lease

Renters Insurance Mandatory

Security Deposit $3395.00



PET INFORMATION:

3 Pet Max - Cat pr Dog - No Weight Limit

Animal Deposit $250 per animal

No Aggressive Breeds



~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant



***Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****



Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com

Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668

CalBRE Lic#01348717



(RLNE4421035)