Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

10118 Freeport Ct.

10118 Freeport Court · No Longer Available
Location

10118 Freeport Court, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
10118 Freeport Ct. Available 05/11/20 PET FRIENDLY 5BR 3BA Rancho Penasquitos 2 Story Home - Poway School District - Spacious Open Floorplan W/ Vaulted Ceilings, AC, 2 Car Garage, Large Backyard - ****AVAILABLE MAY 11TH****
First Showing on Tuesday, April 28th

***A FaceTime/Skype Tour is available upon request, please contact us for more info. forrent@gpmsandiego.com. Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed until you have viewed the unit.***

10118 Freeport Ct.
San Diego, CA 92129

**In the Poway School District**

Located in Rancho Penasquitos -In the Poway School District

Nearest Cross Street: Freeport Rd.

5 Bedroom
3 Full Baths
House
Estimated 2530 Sq Ft
2 Story

Refrigerator - Stainless Steel
Stove/Oven - Gas
Dishwasher - Black
Microwave
Eat-in Kitchen

Open Floor Plan
Fireplace in Family Room
Carpet Throughout
Separate Dining Area
Vaulted Ceilings in Living Room, Dining Room, & Master Bedroom
Full Bath and Bedroom Downstairs
Remaining Bedroom/Baths Upstairs
Double Sink in Master Bathroom
Forced Heat/AC
Washer/Dryer in Laundry Room
2 Car Attached Garage
Large Fenced Backyard
Covered Patio
Located on a Cul-de-Sac

CLOSE TO:
Restaurants
Shops
Grocery Stores
Schools - Poway School District
Parks
15 Minutes to Beaches
Highway 15 & 56

TENANT PAYS:
SDG&E
Water/Sewer - BBT
Cable/Phone

LEASING INFORMATION:
Owner Open to Month to Month, 6 month or 1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $3395.00

PET INFORMATION:
3 Pet Max - Cat pr Dog - No Weight Limit
Animal Deposit $250 per animal
No Aggressive Breeds

~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant

***Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****

Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717

(RLNE4421035)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10118 Freeport Ct. have any available units?
10118 Freeport Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10118 Freeport Ct. have?
Some of 10118 Freeport Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10118 Freeport Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
10118 Freeport Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10118 Freeport Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10118 Freeport Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 10118 Freeport Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 10118 Freeport Ct. does offer parking.
Does 10118 Freeport Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10118 Freeport Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10118 Freeport Ct. have a pool?
No, 10118 Freeport Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 10118 Freeport Ct. have accessible units?
No, 10118 Freeport Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 10118 Freeport Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10118 Freeport Ct. has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

