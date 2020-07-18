All apartments in San Diego County
Find more places like 30077 Lilac Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego County, CA
/
30077 Lilac Rd
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM

30077 Lilac Rd

30077 Lilac Road · (760) 533-1076
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

30077 Lilac Road, San Diego County, CA 92082

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,895

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single story 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, 1,388 Sq Ft renovated ranch style home with 2 car garage in peaceful and rural setting with large open yard and majestic Oak Trees in Valley Center, CA. Property has been eloquently renovated with laminate wood plank flooring throughout living areas, carpet in the bedrooms, vinyl windows and doors, large open floor plan and stunning center piece brick fireplace. Quaint kitchen has been modernized with new counter tops and stainless steel appliances, sink and faucet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30077 Lilac Rd have any available units?
30077 Lilac Rd has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 30077 Lilac Rd have?
Some of 30077 Lilac Rd's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30077 Lilac Rd currently offering any rent specials?
30077 Lilac Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30077 Lilac Rd pet-friendly?
No, 30077 Lilac Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego County.
Does 30077 Lilac Rd offer parking?
Yes, 30077 Lilac Rd offers parking.
Does 30077 Lilac Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30077 Lilac Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30077 Lilac Rd have a pool?
No, 30077 Lilac Rd does not have a pool.
Does 30077 Lilac Rd have accessible units?
No, 30077 Lilac Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 30077 Lilac Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30077 Lilac Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 30077 Lilac Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 30077 Lilac Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 30077 Lilac Rd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Portofino
2500 Northside Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd
Oceanside, CA 92056
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Avalon Vista
701 Breeze Hill Rd
Vista, CA 92081
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road
Oceanside, CA 92056
eaves San Marcos
823 Nordahl Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Lakeview Village
3115 Sweetwater Springs Blvd
Spring Valley, CA 91978
Cass Street Apartments
5025 Cass St
San Diego, CA 92109

Similar Pages

San Diego County 1 Bedrooms
San Diego County Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CA
Escondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Clemente, CASolana Beach, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CALemon Grove, CALa Mesa, CA
Ramona, CAEl Cajon, CABostonia, CARancho Santa Fe, CACasa de Oro-Mount Helix, CARancho San Diego, CALakeside, CALa Presa, CAWinter Gardens, CASan Marcos, CALake San Marcos, CAFairbanks Ranch, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity