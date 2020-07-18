30077 Lilac Rd

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Single story 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, 1,388 Sq Ft renovated ranch style home with 2 car garage in peaceful and rural setting with large open yard and majestic Oak Trees in Valley Center, CA. Property has been eloquently renovated with laminate wood plank flooring throughout living areas, carpet in the bedrooms, vinyl windows and doors, large open floor plan and stunning center piece brick fireplace. Quaint kitchen has been modernized with new counter tops and stainless steel appliances, sink and faucet.