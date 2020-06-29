918 Camino Ibiza

Amenities

garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities parking garage

This 4 bedroom 3 bathroom single family residence is located on a single loaded street in the well maintained community of Bella Vista. The property is very well maintained and has new carpet and paint throughout. Located just up the street from Avenida Pico and San Clemente High School, this property has close access to shopping, grocery stores, doctors offices and the 5 freeway. There is an amazing view of the Pacific Ocean from the private back yard, living room, master bedroom and secondary bedrooms upstairs. Some other great features that the property has are a main floor master bedroom and bathroom, separate downstairs powder bathroom, 3 car garage and a jacuzzi. Please take a look at this beautiful rental while it is still available!