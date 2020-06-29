All apartments in San Clemente
/
San Clemente, CA
/
918 Camino Ibiza
Last updated February 20 2020 at 3:47 AM

918 Camino Ibiza

918 Camino Ibiza · No Longer Available
Location

918 Camino Ibiza, San Clemente, CA 92672
Rancho San Clemente

Amenities

garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 4 bedroom 3 bathroom single family residence is located on a single loaded street in the well maintained community of Bella Vista. The property is very well maintained and has new carpet and paint throughout. Located just up the street from Avenida Pico and San Clemente High School, this property has close access to shopping, grocery stores, doctors offices and the 5 freeway. There is an amazing view of the Pacific Ocean from the private back yard, living room, master bedroom and secondary bedrooms upstairs. Some other great features that the property has are a main floor master bedroom and bathroom, separate downstairs powder bathroom, 3 car garage and a jacuzzi. Please take a look at this beautiful rental while it is still available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 918 Camino Ibiza have any available units?
918 Camino Ibiza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
Is 918 Camino Ibiza currently offering any rent specials?
918 Camino Ibiza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 918 Camino Ibiza pet-friendly?
No, 918 Camino Ibiza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 918 Camino Ibiza offer parking?
Yes, 918 Camino Ibiza offers parking.
Does 918 Camino Ibiza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 918 Camino Ibiza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 918 Camino Ibiza have a pool?
No, 918 Camino Ibiza does not have a pool.
Does 918 Camino Ibiza have accessible units?
No, 918 Camino Ibiza does not have accessible units.
Does 918 Camino Ibiza have units with dishwashers?
No, 918 Camino Ibiza does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 918 Camino Ibiza have units with air conditioning?
No, 918 Camino Ibiza does not have units with air conditioning.

