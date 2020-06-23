723 Calle Camisa

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished hardwood floors ice maker oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse courtyard parking pool garage

Views,Views,Views!!! This Panoramic Ocean View home has them! From the living room, dining room, kitchen and Extra Large Deck you can see Cottons Point, Seal Rock, San Clemente Pier, all the way up to Dana Point! This home is furnished. Continuing with the Spanish Village by the Sea mantra, you feel relaxed from the moment you enter the Beautiful Wood Door entry into the courtyard with Terra Cotta steps and privacy. Currently set up as 1 California King Master bedroom with Ocean Views and its own covered Patio. The other Master bedroom with it's own Spanish style patio is a work station. The kitchen is beautiful and functional with New stainless steel appliances. Living room boasts a Large screen TV and a cozy couch. A Bar looking out to the deck with new patio furniture and that awesome view, make for great relaxing or entertaining. Recently painted with new baseboards, laminate wood floors, NO Carpet and updated bathrooms this place is a great get away from the hustle and bustle of everyday chaos! Comes with a 2 car garage. Whether for just a few months or a year this is the place to see! Located in the Ocean Hills Community with 2 pools (1 heated year round), basketballs courts, chip and putt 9 hole golf course, a clubhouse that can be rented out for your special get togethers or occasions. It's walking distance to shopping, Starbucks, Trader Joe's and restaurants. No Animals No Smoking. Rates subject to change depending on winter and summer rates.