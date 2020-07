Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Beautiful Mediterranean style retreat in San Clemente. Upgrades galore start with a grand staircase greeting you. Large family room opens up to a gourmet kitchen with large island with Viking appliances which looks out to the private back yard with heated pool and spa. 4 bedrooms (includes downstairs master) with 3.5 bathrooms, plus 2 offices and a bonus room. Walking distance to schools.