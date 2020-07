Amenities

Absolutely Stunning Panoramic views from this beautifully updated 5 bed/5 bath corner lot home. This gorgeous home features a formal living and dining room with fireplace and panoramic views. The open floor plan with chef's kitchen, dining area and family room is perfect for large family gatherings. Enjoy ocean views from the stunning master suite with a fireplace in the sitting room, walk-in closet and bath with separate vanities and jacuzzi tub.