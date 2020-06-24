416 S. La Esperanza

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Fabulous OCEAN VIEW 4 bedroom 3.5 Bath home in Central San Clemente! - Fabulous 4 bedroom 3 & 1/2 Bath home on the hill Central San Clemente with Ocean Views from nearly every room! Fantastic floorplan! Welcoming entry to beautiful wood tile flooring,, gorgeous central fireplace and expansive Ocean View to back patio deck and yard! Truly one of a kind boasting of natural light & additional skylights. Kitchen has been upgraded with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and range hood and has a lovely breakfast counter bar. Large living room & dining area have wall to wall sliding glass doors to enjoy brilliant coastal sunsets and OCEAN view. Master Bedroom has its own wing above the garage and is "SUPERSIZED" as well as master closet. Darling patio off Master has yet another vantage point of Ocean Views towards Dana Point! All secondary bedrooms are on opposite side of home and are of good size. One of the secondary rooms has it's own ensuite bathroom, walk in closet & additional mirrored closet. Separate Laundry room near garage with washer and dryer. Large relaxing patio with new deck to enjoy the coastal breezes. Hurry this home is sure to not last long! This is a home to fall in love with! ABSOLUTELY LOVE WHERE YOU LIVE!



No Pets Allowed



