All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 416 S. La Esperanza.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
416 S. La Esperanza
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:34 AM

416 S. La Esperanza

416 South La Esperanza · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

416 South La Esperanza, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Fabulous OCEAN VIEW 4 bedroom 3.5 Bath home in Central San Clemente! - Fabulous 4 bedroom 3 & 1/2 Bath home on the hill Central San Clemente with Ocean Views from nearly every room! Fantastic floorplan! Welcoming entry to beautiful wood tile flooring,, gorgeous central fireplace and expansive Ocean View to back patio deck and yard! Truly one of a kind boasting of natural light & additional skylights. Kitchen has been upgraded with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and range hood and has a lovely breakfast counter bar. Large living room & dining area have wall to wall sliding glass doors to enjoy brilliant coastal sunsets and OCEAN view. Master Bedroom has its own wing above the garage and is "SUPERSIZED" as well as master closet. Darling patio off Master has yet another vantage point of Ocean Views towards Dana Point! All secondary bedrooms are on opposite side of home and are of good size. One of the secondary rooms has it's own ensuite bathroom, walk in closet & additional mirrored closet. Separate Laundry room near garage with washer and dryer. Large relaxing patio with new deck to enjoy the coastal breezes. Hurry this home is sure to not last long! This is a home to fall in love with! ABSOLUTELY LOVE WHERE YOU LIVE!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5778115)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 S. La Esperanza have any available units?
416 S. La Esperanza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 416 S. La Esperanza have?
Some of 416 S. La Esperanza's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 416 S. La Esperanza currently offering any rent specials?
416 S. La Esperanza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 S. La Esperanza pet-friendly?
No, 416 S. La Esperanza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 416 S. La Esperanza offer parking?
Yes, 416 S. La Esperanza offers parking.
Does 416 S. La Esperanza have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 416 S. La Esperanza offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 S. La Esperanza have a pool?
No, 416 S. La Esperanza does not have a pool.
Does 416 S. La Esperanza have accessible units?
No, 416 S. La Esperanza does not have accessible units.
Does 416 S. La Esperanza have units with dishwashers?
No, 416 S. La Esperanza does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 416 S. La Esperanza have units with air conditioning?
No, 416 S. La Esperanza does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College