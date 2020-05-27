All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 412 Arenoso Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
412 Arenoso Lane
Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:58 AM

412 Arenoso Lane

412 Arenoso Lane · (949) 355-4426
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

412 Arenoso Lane, San Clemente, CA 92672

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 206 · Avail. now

$7,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2643 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
bathtub
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spectacular, fully furnished condo overlooking the Pacific Ocean in one of the best locations in San Clemente, Vista Pacifica Villas. Situated on the bluff above the San Clemente beach trail, right in between the SC pier and North Beach, this unit is dazzled with top of the line furniture inside and outside on the 90 ft. balcony. With lots of windows and doors, the condo is light and bright with salt air and sunshine pouring in daily. The living areas include a large Family Room, Kitchen, Living Room adorned with a gorgeous piano and Dining Room. The Master Retreat is breathtaking with a Master Bathroom featuring a soaking tub and walk in shower. There are two more spacious bedrooms down the hall. The Vista Pacifica Villas has it’s own gated, underground garage parking for residents as well as guests. 5 minute walking distance to the SC pier, downtown Ave Del Mar, and popular Linda Lane park. This is surely a gem in the most charming beach town.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 Arenoso Lane have any available units?
412 Arenoso Lane has a unit available for $7,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 412 Arenoso Lane have?
Some of 412 Arenoso Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 Arenoso Lane currently offering any rent specials?
412 Arenoso Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 Arenoso Lane pet-friendly?
No, 412 Arenoso Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 412 Arenoso Lane offer parking?
Yes, 412 Arenoso Lane does offer parking.
Does 412 Arenoso Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 Arenoso Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 Arenoso Lane have a pool?
No, 412 Arenoso Lane does not have a pool.
Does 412 Arenoso Lane have accessible units?
No, 412 Arenoso Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 412 Arenoso Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 412 Arenoso Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 412 Arenoso Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 412 Arenoso Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 412 Arenoso Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity