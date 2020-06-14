All apartments in San Clemente
Last updated February 1 2020 at 2:41 PM

3707 Calle Casino

3707 Calle Casino
Location

3707 Calle Casino, San Clemente, CA 92673

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,950

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1512 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
Panoramic Ocean Views! Close to world class beaches! Beautifully remodeled down to the studs in 2015! This 2 bed, 3 bathroom home is gorgeous! From the honed granite counter tops in the kitchen and high end appliances, to the walk in showers, it is tastefully done. This fully furnished home is a great place to hang your hat while looking of for a new home or escaping the city hustle and bustle. Master bedroom features a queen bed, double sinks, shower, TV, a large patio and ocean view. Second bedroom has a cozy couch that transforms into a queen bed, a TV, it's own bathroom and shower with a cozy patio! Up the stairs, you enter into the living room with TV, dining room, kitchen and extra large balcony. This house has it all, this is a must see! Bring your toothbrush and clothes! Ocean Hills community offers for it's residents and their guests, 2 pools (1 heated year round), basketball courts, chip and putt 9 hole golf course, a clubhouse that can be rented out for your special get togethers or occasions. It is walking distance to shopping, restaurants. No Animals and No Smoking!
Rates subject to change depending on seasonal rates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3707 Calle Casino have any available units?
3707 Calle Casino has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3707 Calle Casino have?
Some of 3707 Calle Casino's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3707 Calle Casino currently offering any rent specials?
3707 Calle Casino isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3707 Calle Casino pet-friendly?
No, 3707 Calle Casino is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 3707 Calle Casino offer parking?
Yes, 3707 Calle Casino does offer parking.
Does 3707 Calle Casino have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3707 Calle Casino does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3707 Calle Casino have a pool?
Yes, 3707 Calle Casino has a pool.
Does 3707 Calle Casino have accessible units?
No, 3707 Calle Casino does not have accessible units.
Does 3707 Calle Casino have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3707 Calle Casino has units with dishwashers.
Does 3707 Calle Casino have units with air conditioning?
No, 3707 Calle Casino does not have units with air conditioning.
