3707 Calle Casino

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool

Panoramic Ocean Views! Close to world class beaches! Beautifully remodeled down to the studs in 2015! This 2 bed, 3 bathroom home is gorgeous! From the honed granite counter tops in the kitchen and high end appliances, to the walk in showers, it is tastefully done. This fully furnished home is a great place to hang your hat while looking of for a new home or escaping the city hustle and bustle. Master bedroom features a queen bed, double sinks, shower, TV, a large patio and ocean view. Second bedroom has a cozy couch that transforms into a queen bed, a TV, it's own bathroom and shower with a cozy patio! Up the stairs, you enter into the living room with TV, dining room, kitchen and extra large balcony. This house has it all, this is a must see! Bring your toothbrush and clothes! Ocean Hills community offers for it's residents and their guests, 2 pools (1 heated year round), basketball courts, chip and putt 9 hole golf course, a clubhouse that can be rented out for your special get togethers or occasions. It is walking distance to shopping, restaurants. No Animals and No Smoking!

Rates subject to change depending on seasonal rates.