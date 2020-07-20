321 Via Promesa

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard fire pit gym parking pool tennis court

Fabulous opportunity to lease this spacious and beautiful home! 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths provide plenty of space for everyone to enjoy. A great room on the first level and an entertainment space provide that extra needed space for everyone's activities. Downstairs Bedroom with full bath! The gourmet Kitchen is Open to the family room. Recently remodeled with Quartz counter tops and subway tile back splash. Enjoy the backyard space with Fire Pit and so much privacy. A side courtyard for that extra space to entertain. Upstairs you will find the office/flex space 2 secondary bedrooms and the huge Master suite. Close to schools and shopping yet tucked away on a quiet, cul de sac street. This home is a 3 minute walk to Altea Park (concerts in the park /Talega snow day / HOA kids events, etc) and the Talega Swim and Athletic center (Pool, splash pad, tennis, etc) Vista Del Mar K-8 Blue Ribbon Schoool!