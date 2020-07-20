All apartments in San Clemente
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

321 Via Promesa

321 via Promesa · No Longer Available
Location

321 via Promesa, San Clemente, CA 92673
Talega

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Fabulous opportunity to lease this spacious and beautiful home! 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths provide plenty of space for everyone to enjoy. A great room on the first level and an entertainment space provide that extra needed space for everyone's activities. Downstairs Bedroom with full bath! The gourmet Kitchen is Open to the family room. Recently remodeled with Quartz counter tops and subway tile back splash. Enjoy the backyard space with Fire Pit and so much privacy. A side courtyard for that extra space to entertain. Upstairs you will find the office/flex space 2 secondary bedrooms and the huge Master suite. Close to schools and shopping yet tucked away on a quiet, cul de sac street. This home is a 3 minute walk to Altea Park (concerts in the park /Talega snow day / HOA kids events, etc) and the Talega Swim and Athletic center (Pool, splash pad, tennis, etc) Vista Del Mar K-8 Blue Ribbon Schoool!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 Via Promesa have any available units?
321 Via Promesa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 321 Via Promesa have?
Some of 321 Via Promesa's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 Via Promesa currently offering any rent specials?
321 Via Promesa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 Via Promesa pet-friendly?
No, 321 Via Promesa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 321 Via Promesa offer parking?
Yes, 321 Via Promesa offers parking.
Does 321 Via Promesa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 Via Promesa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 Via Promesa have a pool?
Yes, 321 Via Promesa has a pool.
Does 321 Via Promesa have accessible units?
No, 321 Via Promesa does not have accessible units.
Does 321 Via Promesa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 321 Via Promesa has units with dishwashers.
Does 321 Via Promesa have units with air conditioning?
No, 321 Via Promesa does not have units with air conditioning.
