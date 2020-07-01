All apartments in San Clemente
313 AVENIDA SANTA BARBARA

313 Avenida Santa Barbara · No Longer Available
Location

313 Avenida Santa Barbara, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
PIER BOWL AREA........Awesome, Beach/Pier Close '2 story' 2 bedroom 1.5 Bath with a 1 car garage and a large side patio and a balcony! No one above or below! This is a wonderful 4 plex property close to the pier. Large, open floor plan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 AVENIDA SANTA BARBARA have any available units?
313 AVENIDA SANTA BARBARA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
Is 313 AVENIDA SANTA BARBARA currently offering any rent specials?
313 AVENIDA SANTA BARBARA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 AVENIDA SANTA BARBARA pet-friendly?
No, 313 AVENIDA SANTA BARBARA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 313 AVENIDA SANTA BARBARA offer parking?
Yes, 313 AVENIDA SANTA BARBARA offers parking.
Does 313 AVENIDA SANTA BARBARA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 AVENIDA SANTA BARBARA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 AVENIDA SANTA BARBARA have a pool?
No, 313 AVENIDA SANTA BARBARA does not have a pool.
Does 313 AVENIDA SANTA BARBARA have accessible units?
No, 313 AVENIDA SANTA BARBARA does not have accessible units.
Does 313 AVENIDA SANTA BARBARA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 313 AVENIDA SANTA BARBARA has units with dishwashers.
Does 313 AVENIDA SANTA BARBARA have units with air conditioning?
No, 313 AVENIDA SANTA BARBARA does not have units with air conditioning.

