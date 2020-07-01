PIER BOWL AREA........Awesome, Beach/Pier Close '2 story' 2 bedroom 1.5 Bath with a 1 car garage and a large side patio and a balcony! No one above or below! This is a wonderful 4 plex property close to the pier. Large, open floor plan.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 313 AVENIDA SANTA BARBARA have any available units?
313 AVENIDA SANTA BARBARA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
Is 313 AVENIDA SANTA BARBARA currently offering any rent specials?
313 AVENIDA SANTA BARBARA is not currently offering any rent specials.