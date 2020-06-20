All apartments in San Clemente
304 Calle Campanero
304 Calle Campanero

304 Calle Campanero · No Longer Available
Location

304 Calle Campanero, San Clemente, CA 92673
Talega

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous Dual Master upgraded Condo in Talega! Up on entry you will find a large open Floor plan with a Granite counters in Kitchen and a cozy Fireplace in Family Room, upgraded Hardwood floors throughout the house.Two Master suite features a walk-in closet and bathroom with Dual Vanity sinks.Up stairs Laundry Room with storage and a Two -car Garage. Washer,Dryer,and refrigerator included. Great location surrounded by Talega Golf Course,two association swimming pools&Spas, shopping center,Parks, bike, hiking trails and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 Calle Campanero have any available units?
304 Calle Campanero doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 304 Calle Campanero have?
Some of 304 Calle Campanero's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 Calle Campanero currently offering any rent specials?
304 Calle Campanero isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 Calle Campanero pet-friendly?
No, 304 Calle Campanero is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 304 Calle Campanero offer parking?
Yes, 304 Calle Campanero does offer parking.
Does 304 Calle Campanero have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 304 Calle Campanero offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 Calle Campanero have a pool?
Yes, 304 Calle Campanero has a pool.
Does 304 Calle Campanero have accessible units?
No, 304 Calle Campanero does not have accessible units.
Does 304 Calle Campanero have units with dishwashers?
No, 304 Calle Campanero does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 304 Calle Campanero have units with air conditioning?
No, 304 Calle Campanero does not have units with air conditioning.
