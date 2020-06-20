304 Calle Campanero

Amenities
Gorgeous Dual Master upgraded Condo in Talega! Up on entry you will find a large open Floor plan with a Granite counters in Kitchen and a cozy Fireplace in Family Room, upgraded Hardwood floors throughout the house.Two Master suite features a walk-in closet and bathroom with Dual Vanity sinks.Up stairs Laundry Room with storage and a Two -car Garage. Washer,Dryer,and refrigerator included. Great location surrounded by Talega Golf Course,two association swimming pools&Spas, shopping center,Parks, bike, hiking trails and much more.