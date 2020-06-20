304 Calle Campanero

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Gorgeous Dual Master upgraded Condo in Talega! Up on entry you will find a large open Floor plan with a Granite counters in Kitchen and a cozy Fireplace in Family Room, upgraded Hardwood floors throughout the house.Two Master suite features a walk-in closet and bathroom with Dual Vanity sinks.Up stairs Laundry Room with storage and a Two -car Garage. Washer,Dryer,and refrigerator included. Great location surrounded by Talega Golf Course,two association swimming pools&Spas, shopping center,Parks, bike, hiking trails and much more.