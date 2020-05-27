3 Corte De Vega

Amenities

dishwasher parking gym pool pool table bocce court

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court courtyard gym parking pool pool table hot tub

Come Live the Talega 55+ Lifestyle! You must be 55 to live in this community. Enjoy single level living in this 2 bedroom plus den, 2 bath home located at the end of the cul-de-sac in the Talega Gallery. This home features a charming gated courtyard, an open floorplan and a private back yard. Enjoy entertaining in your low maintenance, nice sized outdoor living space located just outside the Great room. In this home you will find plantation shutters, a kitchen with wood cabinets and a center island. The property also features wonderful social amenities and activities at The Gallery Club, which hosts events for the community and boasts a library, card room, billiard room and a fitness center. Just outside the doors of the Gallery club are Bocce Courts, a Croquet Field, a Putting Course and a Swimming Pool and Spa.