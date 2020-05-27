3 Corte De Vega

Amenities
Come Live the Talega 55+ Lifestyle! You must be 55 to live in this community. Enjoy single level living in this 2 bedroom plus den, 2 bath home located at the end of the cul-de-sac in the Talega Gallery. This home features a charming gated courtyard, an open floorplan and a private back yard. Enjoy entertaining in your low maintenance, nice sized outdoor living space located just outside the Great room. In this home you will find plantation shutters, a kitchen with wood cabinets and a center island. The property also features wonderful social amenities and activities at The Gallery Club, which hosts events for the community and boasts a library, card room, billiard room and a fitness center. Just outside the doors of the Gallery club are Bocce Courts, a Croquet Field, a Putting Course and a Swimming Pool and Spa.