Last updated March 28 2020 at 8:30 AM

3 Corte De Vega

3 Corte De Vega · No Longer Available
Location

3 Corte De Vega, San Clemente, CA 92673
Talega

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
pool table
bocce court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
pool table
hot tub
Come Live the Talega 55+ Lifestyle! You must be 55 to live in this community. Enjoy single level living in this 2 bedroom plus den, 2 bath home located at the end of the cul-de-sac in the Talega Gallery. This home features a charming gated courtyard, an open floorplan and a private back yard. Enjoy entertaining in your low maintenance, nice sized outdoor living space located just outside the Great room. In this home you will find plantation shutters, a kitchen with wood cabinets and a center island. The property also features wonderful social amenities and activities at The Gallery Club, which hosts events for the community and boasts a library, card room, billiard room and a fitness center. Just outside the doors of the Gallery club are Bocce Courts, a Croquet Field, a Putting Course and a Swimming Pool and Spa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Corte De Vega have any available units?
3 Corte De Vega doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 3 Corte De Vega have?
Some of 3 Corte De Vega's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Corte De Vega currently offering any rent specials?
3 Corte De Vega is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Corte De Vega pet-friendly?
No, 3 Corte De Vega is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 3 Corte De Vega offer parking?
Yes, 3 Corte De Vega offers parking.
Does 3 Corte De Vega have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Corte De Vega does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Corte De Vega have a pool?
Yes, 3 Corte De Vega has a pool.
Does 3 Corte De Vega have accessible units?
No, 3 Corte De Vega does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Corte De Vega have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Corte De Vega has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Corte De Vega have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Corte De Vega does not have units with air conditioning.

